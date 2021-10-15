Around Town (Photos)

NEW RIVERKEEPER — The environmental organization on Nov. 1 will welcome a new president, Tracy Brown, the first woman to lead the Ossining-based nonprofit. Brown was most recently with Save the Sound and previously spent seven years at Riverkeeper. She succeeds Paul Gallay, who stepped down after 11 years. (Photo provided)

WATCH OUT! — Wesley Bishop, 2, warns his sister, Emma, 4, as she balances over the abyss — like the earth — at a Philipstown Fights Dirty gathering on Saturday (Oct. 9) at Garrison’s Landing. The group was thanking residents who signed up for its campaign to slow climate change. (Photo by Ross Corsair)

SEEING THE LIGHT — Gunnar Carlquist admires the handiwork at the Garrison Repair Cafe held on Oct. 2 at the Cold Spring Farmers’ Market. Among the items repaired: a stuffed penguin toy, Apple power cord, several lamps and a cabinet lock. The cafe was co-sponsored by Boscobel and the Desmond-Fish Public Library. (Photo by Ross Corsair)

YOU STILL HAVE TO PAY — Following the implementation of cashless tolling, the New York State Bridge Authority last week tore down the tollbooths on the western side of the Bear Mountain Bridge overnight. Built in 1993, the booths were not original to the bridge, which opened in 1924. (Photo by Jim Long/NYSBA)

SPRUCING UP MEMORIAL — The Cold Spring Recreation Commission recently added flowers and shrubs to the Patriot Garden at McConville Park, which honors the victims of 9/11. A twisted piece of metal near the plaque is from the Twin Towers. (Photo by Michael Turton)