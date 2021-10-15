Conservation Input

Beacon residents asked to take survey

The Beacon Conservation Advisory Committee is seeking community input on how to utilize and protect the city’s green and open spaces. An anonymous survey is available in English and Spanish until Oct. 30 at bit.ly/3zwvUJl.

Green and open space is land that is not developed for residential, commercial, industrial or institutional use. It may be publicly or privately owned and can serve different purposes, including parks, playgrounds, ball courts, community gardens, habitats and natural areas.

The survey results will be used to create an Open Space Index for Beacon that builds on the Natural Resources Inventory adopted by the City Council in 2020. The Cornell Cooperative Extension and the state Department of Environmental Conservation are supporting the project.