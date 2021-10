Do you have a favorite moment from baseball this time of year?

Yes! Joe Carter’s home run for the Toronto Blue Jays to win the 1993 World Series.

~Brendan Barry, Beacon

1986: Mookie Wilson’s ground ball gets past Bill Buckner; Mets win the World Series!

~Barbara Rudolph, Cold Spring

No. I really just don’t care about baseball.

~Jack Morrison, Cold Spring