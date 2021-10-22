Letter: Test-taking

Haldane High School hosted an event on Oct. 14 for parents of students in the ninth and 10th grades entitled “What I Wish I Knew Before My Son/Daughter Became a Junior.” Whitney Longworth gave a presentation on standardized testing for college admission. Longworth is an alumna of Connecticut College and works for Summit Educational Group, a company that offers one-to-one tutoring and test prep for the SAT and ACT tests.

It’s important to share another perspective with students and parents in our area. Now, one doesn’t have to take the SAT or ACT to apply to and to be accepted by many U.S. colleges. Many colleges and universities have “test-blind” or “test-optional” admission policies. Longworth’s alma mater, Connecticut College, is test-optional. Its standardized test policy states: “We don’t require applicants to submit standardized test scores because we think there are better ways to determine if you’ll be successful at Conn. We believe your high school transcript, essay, recommendations or other application materials may show your strengths better than test scores.”

I encourage students, parents, and guidance counselors to review fairtest.org. It provides a list of 85 campuses with test-blind admission policies and another list of more than 1,775 accredited colleges and universities with test-optional admission policies for fall 2022 and beyond. Seniors, as you begin to prepare your college applications this fall, know that the SAT and ACT tests are not required for you to be admitted to many wonderful schools. Best of luck with your applications!

Jill Corson Lake, Putnam Valley