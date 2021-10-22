Reader Endorsements: Beacon City Judge

Greg Johnston is the Working Families Party endorsed candidate for Beacon City Court Judge, but this year, we are asking you to vote for him on your ballot’s Democratic line. In 2020, the WFP saw the largest turnout of votes in the party’s history. Unfortunately, this led to a backlash from the Conservative and Republican parties.

This year, Republican and Conservative party endorsed candidates across the state have run against our endorsed candidates in primaries like the one for Beacon City Court. Why? Because they want to confuse voters on Election Day. Greg Johnston was endorsed expressly for his alignment with the Working Families Party and we urge those who align with our values to vote for him on Nov. 2.

Sandy Oxford, Hurleyville

Oxford is the state officer of the New York Working Families Party.

I was fortunate to be a Dutchess County senior assistant public defender assigned to Beacon City Court. I practiced in all of the criminal courts in the county, but spent about 15 years with City Court as my primary focus.

I have known Judge Timothy Pagones from his time as an assistant district attorney when we were both new lawyers handling cases as opposing counsel. He was then, as he is now: fair, good-natured, open-minded and even-tempered, with a great sense of humor, caring and smart.

We continued working together when he took the bench as Beacon city judge. Dutchess County has a well-evolved criminal justice system with a deep well of talented and committed lawyers, judges, probation officers and court staff. Judge Pagones has managed to cultivate an atmosphere where everyone who comes into court is treated with respect, accorded dignity and made to feel comfortable.

Beacon City Court is a highly functional, efficient and welcoming public space. But it is only a nice public building. The person sitting on the bench and in chambers makes it what it is. Judge Pagones’ experience, character, willingness to listen, be patient and understand the people of the city because he is one of them — that is what makes the court what it is. Any lawyer, litigant or visitor who had a chance to appear before him would appreciate his judicial temperament and the collegial and professional way in which he conducts court. The law is largely the same throughout New York, but a judge makes a court what it is.

I am a lifelong Democrat, but I will vote for any candidate I believe is best suited for the office. I can’t vote in Beacon because I do not live in the city or county. But I hope my opinion will resonate with my fellow registered Dems and you will vote to reelect Judge Pagones on Nov. 2.

John Clarke, Germantown

We’ve all seen the words: “Paid for by Candidate X.” That line is there because New York State election law §14-106(2) mandates that most political materials, including newspaper ads, contain a disclosure statement indicating who has paid for the ad.

So it’s no small irony that incumbent Beacon City Court Judge Pagones — whose campaign theme is “experience” — ran an ad in the Oct. 15 issue of this paper that did not indicate who paid for it.

Pagones makes much of his experience, but length-of-service is only one measure of a candidate. Beacon deserves a City Court judge who knows the law. When a sitting judge violates the law — whether willfully or out of ignorance — it speaks volumes.

This is not the first time Pagones has taken ethical license. Before the primary, his campaign Facebook page posted paid newspaper ads with language falsely implying that he had received those publications’ endorsements.

When early voting starts, I will be casting my ballot for Johnston, a public defender with 17 years of wide-ranging legal experience. Unlike Pagones, whose experience is largely limited to the one he has presided over for the bulk of his career, Johnston has worked with hundreds of judges in hundreds of courtrooms, including youth court, drug treatment court and veterans court.

I urge voters to join me in supporting Johnston, a candidate who will bring breadth of experience, integrity and a fresh vision to the way justice is handled in Beacon City Court.

Julie Shiroishi, Beacon

Shiroishi is a member of the Beacon Democratic Committee.

This letter is a recommendation to reelect the honorable Judge Timothy Pagones to Beacon City Court. Let me start by breaking my own anonymity. My new life today is a direct result of the compassion and unique outlook Judge Pagones showed me when I appeared before him four years ago. He has the ability to see in all addicts the chance to change if they so desire.

His awarding me that chance to receive treatment for my addiction was the start to my new life as I know it. When I appeared before him, my resume was not something most of us would be proud of. It was long, and covered over 40 years of appearing in front of a court. I had been to jail, prison, many drug treatment centers, mental institutions and had tried Alcoholics Anonymous many times — and relapsed — because I was not done yet. Yet this judge saw in me, as he does for many of us, the ability to change my life into something to be admired, coveted and respected. And for that I will forever be grateful.

On June 7, I celebrated my fourth anniversary in AA. It was Judge Pagones, and all the staff who worked with him, who put me on the path of drug court, where I found the courage to face my addiction and live each day as rewarding as possible.

Now, it wasn’t easy — and still isn’t. And yet, so far, it’s a much better life than what I had when I first appeared before him. And let me add, in the last four years I have not been arrested or had to appear in any court!

The fact that this judge can see the good in us, that he knows we can do it if just given the chance, is unique. I don’t know where we would be if not for judges like him. He needs to be on the bench — and we need to reelect Judge Pagones.

Betty Hill, Poughkeepsie

Editor’s note: The Current received three letters from former defendants in Beacon drug treatment court who wrote on behalf of Pagones. The campaign forwarded Hill’s letter; the others were from writers in Rhinebeck and Arkansas who emailed the paper. In an opinion issued in October 2019, the Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics of the New York State Unified Court System wrote that “a judge’s solicitation of endorsements from treatment court defendants/participants, even after they have graduated from the program, could create seemingly undue pressure and raise questions about his/her impartiality” and that “a judicial candidate who presides in a drug treatment court may not solicit endorsements from treatment court graduates.” See bit.ly/opinion-19-98. The campaign said this week that it had not solicited the letters but that program graduates keep in touch with each other and know that the judge is up for reelection.