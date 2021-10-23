Haldane Foundation Accepting Grant Requests

Application deadline is Oct. 31

The Haldane School Foundation is accepting grant applications through Oct. 31 for projects, programs and resources for the district in the winter and spring.

Applications can be downloaded at haldaneschoolfoundation.org. They must be signed by a school administrator and emailed in PDF format.

The foundation funds grants that “enhance students’ education, supplement curriculum, and provide rich experiences, programs, and resources that fall outside the regular school budget.”

Grants are funded through events such as the Party Under the Stars held Oct. 2 at the Taconic Outdoor Education Center that raised more than $25,000.