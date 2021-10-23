Reader Endorsements: Beacon City Council

When the time came to make my decision about running for reelection to my position on City Council this year, I spent a lot of time weighing my options. My life had gotten much busier and I was working much longer hours, yet there was still so much that I wanted to accomplish on the council and I wasn’t sure that I was ready to leave.

Then I heard that Wren Longno might consider running, and I was flooded with excitement. I’ve known Wren for a few years now, so I already knew that she was smart, capable, compassionate and would be a fantastic addition to the council.

When we spoke about the possibility of her running, it wasn’t because she had any personal political ambitions or was looking to pad her resume. It was simply because she wanted to serve her community. Wren is a local mom with two children in the Beacon City School District, and she has a long history of advocating for others.

It has been an honor and a privilege to serve on the Beacon City Council, and it’s a great feeling to be able to step down and know that the council and Ward 3 will be in such good hands with Wren. Please join me in voting for Wren Longno for Beacon City Council, Ward 3, during early voting from Oct. 23 to Oct. 31 or on Election Day, Nov. 2.

Jodi McCredo, Beacon

McCredo represents Ward 3 on the Beacon City Council.