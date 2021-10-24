Lynda Vrooman (1941-2021)

Lynda Vrooman, 80, of Garrison, died Oct. 23 of cancer.

Born June 15, 1941, Lynda built a life on on her three passions: family, community and creative expression. Following her marriage to Edward Vrooman, she dedicated her early years to teaching children in the community at the Haldane school. Many of her students are outstanding members of our community today and say she was a loving (but strict) teacher, her family said.

After having children, she threw herself into the role of full-time mother. As her children grew older, she became involved in the Highlands Country Club’s tennis program, the Philipstown Garden Club, and the Putnam County Historical Society (now Putnam History Museum). She served as the president of the Historical Society and was later named a “trustee emerita” for her work, an honor created for four women who were stalwart supporters of the mission of the society.

All the volunteer work led Lynda to become director of development at the Julia L. Butterfield Memorial Hospital in the early 1990s. She went to become the regional executive director of the American Cancer Society. The final position of her career was at Drum Hill, an assisted living center in Peekskill, where she was executive director from 2001 to 2009.

Each of her jobs utilized her strengths of managing projects, connecting with others, and her creative talents, her family said.

After retiring, Lynda spent her time decorating, painting, gardening and engaging with her four granddaughters.

She is survived by her daughter Heather Zuckerman (Neal) of Garrison and their daughters, Madeline and Lily; and her daughter Katrina Roos (Brian) of Charlotte, North Carolina, and their daughters Lydia and Vivian. In addition, she is survived by her sister, Jerlene Boldrin of Poughkeepsie.

Services will be private. Memorial donations may be made to the Putnam History Museum (putnamhistorymuseum.org).