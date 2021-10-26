Enter Our Halloween Costume Contest

The Current lauched the contest last year when the pandemic caused the Beacon and Cold Spring parades to be canceled. Through Oct. 31, readers of all ages can submit photos of themselves, their children, pets or family in costume. A panel of local judges will choose the winners of each of six categories: Best Costume, Best Pet, Funniest Costume, Best Baby, Spookiest Costume and Best Family-themed.

The winners will receive gift cards from the contest sponsors, including The Country Goose, Newburgh Art Supply, Spice Revolution, Flex Physical Therapy, Drugworld, Hudson River Line Realty and the Cold Spring Chamber of Commerce. In addition, submissions will be featured in a “Parade in the Paper” in the Nov. 5 issue.