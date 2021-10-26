Man Convicted of Car Theft

Staff By |

Stole pickup truck in Cold Spring

Derek Sloane

Sloane

A jury in Carmel on Tuesday (Oct. 26) convicted a man of car theft, sending him to prison for at least 3 1/2 years.

Derek Sloane was found guilty of grand larceny and criminal possession of stolen property. The Putnam County district attorney said in a statement that Sloane has a history of stealing cars dating to the 1980s. He faces 3 1/2 to 7 years in prison or could face 25 years to life if found to be a “persistent felony offender.” His sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 21.

The D.A. said that, on Dec. 15, 2020, shortly after 3 p.m., Sloane stole a 2017 Chevrolet pickup truck owned by a small business in Cold Spring. A manager of the business witnessed the heist and called 911; Sloane was caught about 20 minutes later in Peekskill.

Leave a Reply

The Current welcomes comments on its coverage and local issues. Submissions are selected by the editor to provide a variety of opinions and voices, and all are subject to editing for accuracy, clarity and length. We ask that writers remain civil and avoid personal attacks. Submissions must include your first and last name (no pseudonyms), as well as a valid email address (which will not be published). Please allow up to 24 hours for an approved submission to be posted. All online comments may also appear in print.