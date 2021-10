What game did you play years ago that kids would still enjoy today?



Twister! Almost everybody can play it, unlike some games, like Scrabble.

~Rick Lloyd, Beacon



Red Light, Green Light. I have good memories of playing it with our gaggle of neighborhood buddies.

~Maria Elena Hardman, Cold Spring



Capture the Flag. You have to be fast, and scheme to trick the other side.

~Thomas Geoghegan, Beacon