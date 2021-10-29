Beacon Voters Approve Capital Plan

Jeff Simms By , Beacon Editor |

School district will spend $26 million

Voters in the Beacon City School District on Tuesday (Oct. 26) approved a $26 million capital project for upgrades at all six of its schools. The vote was 513-71, with a turnout of 3.5 percent of registered voters. District officials say the spending will not trigger a tax increase.

The plans range from the upgrade and modernization of the television/multimedia studio, science labs and art classrooms at Beacon High School and Rombout Middle School to playground upgrades at South Avenue and J.V. Forrestal elementary schools. It also addresses maintenance needs, the district said.

The district said it will borrow $24.4 million through bond funding and use $1 million from a capital reserve fund and $600,000 from savings.

Leave a Reply

The Current welcomes comments on its coverage and local issues. Submissions are selected by the editor to provide a variety of opinions and voices, and all are subject to editing for accuracy, clarity and length. We ask that writers remain civil and avoid personal attacks. Submissions must include your first and last name (no pseudonyms), as well as a valid email address (which will not be published). Please allow up to 24 hours for an approved submission to be posted. All online comments may also appear in print.