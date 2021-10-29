Beacon Voters Approve Capital Plan

School district will spend $26 million

Voters in the Beacon City School District on Tuesday (Oct. 26) approved a $26 million capital project for upgrades at all six of its schools. The vote was 513-71, with a turnout of 3.5 percent of registered voters. District officials say the spending will not trigger a tax increase.

The plans range from the upgrade and modernization of the television/multimedia studio, science labs and art classrooms at Beacon High School and Rombout Middle School to playground upgrades at South Avenue and J.V. Forrestal elementary schools. It also addresses maintenance needs, the district said.

The district said it will borrow $24.4 million through bond funding and use $1 million from a capital reserve fund and $600,000 from savings.