Here Are Your Choices

Candidates are listed in alphabetical order. In the general election, you can vote for any candidate you wish, regardless of party registration. The polls will be open Tuesday, Nov. 2, from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
FOR VOTERS IN BEACON
Dutchess County Comptroller
Ola Nesheiwat Hawatmeh (REP/CON)
Robin Lois (DEM/WFP)
County Family Court Judge
Rachel Saunders (DEM/WFP)
Denise Watson (REP/CON)
County Legislator, District 16
Beacon Ward 3 (E.D. 3), Ward 4
Ron Davis (REP/CON)
Yvette Valdes Smith (DEM/WFP)
County Legislator, District 18
Beacon Wards 1, 2, 3 (E.D. 1, 2)
Nick Page (DEM/WFP)
City Council
Dan Aymar-Blair (DEM/WFP) Ward 4
Wren Longno (DEM/WFP) Ward 3
George Mansfield (DEM/WFP) At large
Justice McCray (DEM/WFP) Ward 2
Molly Rhodes (DEM/WFP) Ward 1
Paloma Wake (DEM/WFP) At large
City Court Judge
Gregory Johnston (DEM)
Timothy Pagones (REP/CON/WFP)
FOR VOTERS IN HIGHLANDS
Supreme Court Judicial District 9
Vote for up to five
Robert Berliner (DEM/REP/CON)
Incumbent since 2008, Rockland
Thomas Davis (DEM/REP)
29 years as private attorney, Dutchess
Christie D’Alessio (DEM/CON)
Town justice in Greenburgh, Westchester
Robert Guertin (REP/CON)
City Court judge in Middletown, Orange
James Hendry III (REP)
City Court judge in Port Jervis, Orange
James Hyer (DEM/REP/CON)
15 years as private attorney, Westchester
Thomas Quinones (DEM/CON)
City Court judge in Yonkers, Westchester
Mark Starkman (REP)
26 years as private attorney, Orange
FOR VOTERS IN PHILIPSTOWN
Putnam County Sheriff
Robert Langley Jr. (DEM/Keep Putnam Safe)
Kevin McConville (REP/CON)
County Legislator (District 1)
Nancy Montgomery (DEM/United Putnam)
Barbara Scuccimarra (REP/CON)
Philipstown Supervisor
John Van Tassel (DEM/Team Philipstown)
Philipstown Town Board
Vote for two
Jason Angell (DEM/Team Philipstown)
Megan Cotter (DEM/Team Philipstown)
Sarina Tamagna (REP/CON)
Neal Tomann (REP/CON)
FOR VOTERS IN COLD SPRING
Cold Spring Mayor
Kathleen Foley (Forge Ahead)
Vincent Tamagna (Better Together)
Cold Spring Village Board
1-year term
Yaslyn Daniels (Better Together)
Tweeps Woods (Service Party)
Cold Spring Village Board
Vote for two; 2-year term
Cathryn Fadde (Better Together)
Jeffrey Phillips (Better Together)
Eliza Starbuck (Lemonade Party)
Cold Spring Village Justice
Thomas Costello (Justice Party)
Party Key: DEM = Democratic | REP = Republican | CON = Conservative | WFP = Working Families Party
How to register
The deadline to register to vote in the Nov. 2 general election has passed. If you are not sure of your status, visit voterlookup.elections.ny.gov.
How to vote by absentee
The deadline to request an application online or by phone has passed. If you have an absentee ballot, it must be postmarked on or before Election Day. The last day to apply in person for a ballot at the boards of elections in Carmel (for Putnam) or Poughkeepsie (for Dutchess) is Nov. 1.
How to find your polling place
If you are unsure where you vote on Election Day, see voterlookup.elections.ny.gov.
Early voting
Putnam County
North Highlands Firehouse
504 Fishkill Road, Philipstown
FRI 29 9a – 5p
SAT 30 9a – 2p
SUN 31 9a – 2p
Dutchess County
Town Hall
807 Route 52, Fishkill
FRI 29 9a – 5p
SAT 30 10a – 3p
SUN 31 9a – 2p
