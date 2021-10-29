Here Are Your Choices

Candidates are listed in alphabetical order. In the general election, you can vote for any candidate you wish, regardless of party registration. The polls will be open Tuesday, Nov. 2, from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

FOR VOTERS IN BEACON

Dutchess County Comptroller

Ola Nesheiwat Hawatmeh (REP/CON)

Robin Lois (DEM/WFP)

County Family Court Judge

Rachel Saunders (DEM/WFP)

Denise Watson (REP/CON)

County Legislator, District 16

Beacon Ward 3 (E.D. 3), Ward 4

Ron Davis (REP/CON)

Yvette Valdes Smith (DEM/WFP)

County Legislator, District 18

Beacon Wards 1, 2, 3 (E.D. 1, 2)

Nick Page (DEM/WFP)

City Council

Dan Aymar-Blair (DEM/WFP) Ward 4

Wren Longno (DEM/WFP) Ward 3

George Mansfield (DEM/WFP) At large

Justice McCray (DEM/WFP) Ward 2

Molly Rhodes (DEM/WFP) Ward 1

Paloma Wake (DEM/WFP) At large

City Court Judge

Gregory Johnston (DEM)

Timothy Pagones (REP/CON/WFP)

FOR VOTERS IN HIGHLANDS

Supreme Court Judicial District 9

Vote for up to five

Robert Berliner (DEM/REP/CON)

Incumbent since 2008, Rockland

Thomas Davis (DEM/REP)

29 years as private attorney, Dutchess

Christie D’Alessio (DEM/CON)

Town justice in Greenburgh, Westchester

Robert Guertin (REP/CON)

City Court judge in Middletown, Orange

James Hendry III (REP)

City Court judge in Port Jervis, Orange

James Hyer (DEM/REP/CON)

15 years as private attorney, Westchester

Thomas Quinones (DEM/CON)

City Court judge in Yonkers, Westchester

Mark Starkman (REP)

26 years as private attorney, Orange

FOR VOTERS IN PHILIPSTOWN

Putnam County Sheriff

Robert Langley Jr. (DEM/Keep Putnam Safe)

Kevin McConville (REP/CON)

County Legislator (District 1)

Nancy Montgomery (DEM/United Putnam)

Barbara Scuccimarra (REP/CON)

Philipstown Supervisor

John Van Tassel (DEM/Team Philipstown)

Philipstown Town Board

Vote for two

Jason Angell (DEM/Team Philipstown)

Megan Cotter (DEM/Team Philipstown)

Sarina Tamagna (REP/CON)

Neal Tomann (REP/CON)

FOR VOTERS IN COLD SPRING

Cold Spring Mayor

Kathleen Foley (Forge Ahead)

Vincent Tamagna (Better Together)

Cold Spring Village Board

1-year term

Yaslyn Daniels (Better Together)

Tweeps Woods (Service Party)

Cold Spring Village Board

Vote for two; 2-year term

Cathryn Fadde (Better Together)

Jeffrey Phillips (Better Together)

Eliza Starbuck (Lemonade Party)

Cold Spring Village Justice

Thomas Costello (Justice Party)

Party Key: DEM = Democratic | REP = Republican | CON = Conservative | WFP = Working Families Party

How to register

The deadline to register to vote in the Nov. 2 general election has passed. If you are not sure of your status, visit voterlookup.elections.ny.gov.

How to vote by absentee

The deadline to request an application online or by phone has passed. If you have an absentee ballot, it must be postmarked on or before Election Day. The last day to apply in person for a ballot at the boards of elections in Carmel (for Putnam) or Poughkeepsie (for Dutchess) is Nov. 1.

How to find your polling place

If you are unsure where you vote on Election Day, see voterlookup.elections.ny.gov.

Early voting

Putnam County

North Highlands Firehouse

504 Fishkill Road, Philipstown

FRI 29 9a – 5p

SAT 30 9a – 2p

SUN 31 9a – 2p

Dutchess County

Town Hall

807 Route 52, Fishkill

FRI 29 9a – 5p

SAT 30 10a – 3p

SUN 31 9a – 2p

View sample ballots

Philipstown (excluding Cold Spring)

Village of Cold Spring

Beacon Ward 1

Beacon Ward 2

Beacon Ward 3 (Election Districts 1, 2)

Beacon Ward 3 (Election District 3)

Beacon Ward 4