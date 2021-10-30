Around Town (Photos)

BATTLE OF BOOKS — The middle school Battle of the Books team from Butterfield Library in Cold Spring was division champ this year, reaching the four-team regional finals. The members were Ada Caccamise, Rita Edwards Salas, Maisie Matthews, Clara O’Neil, Margaret O’Sullivan and Kate Resi. They are shown with librarian and coach Maureen McGrath. (Photo provided)

READY FOR SNOW — Putnam County highway department mechanics recently completed the restoration of a 1959 snow thrower that had been retired in 1998 after nearly 40 years of service. The project took four years. Shown with the vehicle are lead diesel mechanic Lonny Vlashi and chief mechanic Chris Vitiello. (Photo provided)

MAKING STRIDES — A team representing the Garrison Teachers Association took part in the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer fundraiser and walk on Oct. 17 at Manhattanville College and raised more than $1,500. (Photo provided)

SPOOKY ENTRANCE — Hudson Highlands Home in Cold Spring decorated its walkway entrance in preparation for Halloween with a collection of friendly but scary felines. (Photo provided)