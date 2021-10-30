Molinaro Appoints Health Commissioner

Legislature must confirm selection

The Dutchess County executive has nominated Dr. Livia Santiago-Rosado as commissioner of the Department of Behavioral and Community Health, pending legislative and state approval.

County Executive Marc Molinaro said in a statement he expected the Legislature would vote on the appointment at its Nov. 8 meeting.

Santiago-Rosado, a resident of LaGrange, was most recently the chair and medical director of emergency medicine at Vassar Brothers Medical Center in Poughkeepsie, where she founded the Community Outreach Committee to serve as a liaison with the county health department. She holds a bachelor’s degree in biological anthropology from Harvard and her medical degree from Columbia.

As commissioner, she would oversee more than 200 employees and an annual operating budget of $79 million.