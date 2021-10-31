Walkway Entrance Upgraded

$2 million project in Poughkeepsie

The state parks department completed work this month on a $2 million plaza at the east entrance of the Walkway Over the Hudson pedestrian bridge in Poughkeepsie.

The plaza includes a covered space where visitors can purchase souvenirs, snacks and drinks and hear programs. Part of the project is on property acquired with assistance from the nonprofit Open Space Institute.

The project also included rainwater collection., permeable/porous pavement to reduce stormwater runoff, replacement of a decaying retaining wall from the bridge’s construction in the 1880s, reuse of the historic bridge posts in the railings, bike racks and new seating.

The 1.28-mile walkway, which opened in 2009, has about 600,000 visitors annually.