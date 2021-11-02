Cold Spring: Marijuana Vote Up in Air

Early results would allow sales, but not on-site consumption

Residents in the Village of Cold Spring were asked on Tuesday (Nov. 2) to decide, in separate proposals, whether to allow licensed businesses where people can buy or smoke marijuana.

The votes were close enough that, because of up to 109 outstanding absentee ballots, the results won’t be known until mid-November. But if the results stand, sales will be allowed in the village but not on-site consumption, such as at smoking lounges. The village would receive 75 percent of a 4 percent sales tax.

Under state law, villages, towns and cities can “opt out” of allowing sales or consumption if they act by Dec. 31. Officials in Beacon, Philipstown and Nelsonville are still considering what to do; Cold Spring sent the issue to the Nov. 2 ballot.

Turnout was 62 percent of 1,549 registered voters. The BOE said on Monday it had distributed 109 absentee ballots to the village and on Nov. 16 will count those received by Nov. 9. The results are unofficial until the BOE tallies the mail-in ballots and certifies the count.

Proposal 6 asked residents: “Should the Village of Cold Spring prohibit state-licensed establishments that permit the on-site consumption of cannabis?” The vote was 457 (52%) in favor of a ban and 420 (48%) opposed.

Proposal 7 read: “Should the Village of Cold Spring prohibit state-licensed retail cannabis dispensaries?” The vote was 405 (48%) in favor of a ban and 441 (52%) opposed.