If you could add a day to the week, what would it be?



Slumberday, between Sunday and Monday. A good day to catch up on sleep!

~Brent Lagerman, Cold Spring



Peaceday, after Sunday. Stores closed, a day for family and positive thoughts only.

~Lavonne Cooper, Beacon



Nocalliday, between Wednesday and Thursday. No phone calls or internet,

just writing and drawing.

~Tim Mohr, Philipstown