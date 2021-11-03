Anne Champlin (1938-2021)

Anne T. Champlin, 83, died Oct. 31 at the New York State Veterans Home in Montrose.

She was born in Beacon on Oct. 2, 1938, the daughter of James and Lilian (McGrath) Hopper. She married Raymond Champlin, who died Nov. 4, 2020.

Anne graduated from Beacon High School and began her nursing career at Vassar College. Always excelling she enjoyed learning new things while working at Vassar Brothers Medical Center and doing home visits in the community. Anne’s quest to share her passion for nursing lead her to become a professor of nursing at Mount Saint Mary College in Newburgh, where she formed life-long friendships with her colleagues.

Never satisfied with her quest for knowledge, she continued her education at Columbia University’s Teacher’s College. Her family members said they were amazed at how she was able to balance the roles of wife, mother, professor and student.

Seeking new opportunities, Anne took a management position at the Veterans Administration Hospital in Montrose, where she said she enjoyed getting back into the “hands-on” aspect of nursing. During this time, she was able to complete her doctorate in nursing from Columbia. She finished her career as a nursing professor at SUNY New Paltz.

Anne was a member of Our Lady of Loretto in Cold Spring and had a strong lifelong religious connection, her family said.

She is survived by her son, Jonathan, and her two grandsons, Michael Champlin and Matthew Champlin. She is also survived by her siblings, Jim Hopper, John Hopper, Betty Hopper and Tricia Burke (Dave).

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday (Nov. 5) at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Loretto, followed by interment at Cold Spring Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the church at 24 Fair St., Cold Spring, NY 10516.