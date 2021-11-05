Beacon Planning Board Preview

Public hearings and greenway discussion on the agenda

A handful of public hearings will be on the agenda for the Beacon Planning Board on Tuesday (Nov. 9).

364 Main St.

A hearing on a proposal to construct a three-story residential and commercial building will focus on potential environmental impacts of the project, including on schools and roads.

The developer announced in August that the proposal had been reduced from a four-story to three-story building, which means it no longer requires a special-use permit from the City Council.

According to documents submitted to the board last month, the developer also plans to eliminate the former bank drive-thru lane on the west side of the property, replacing it with a one-story addition that expands the commercial space to about 9,500 square feet and incorporates new landscaping features. Access to the site will be via Main Street — on the east side of the building — with the exit at Eliza Street.

Private terraces would be constructed above the one-story addition for four apartments on the second floor. The first floor would be commercial space and 1,500 square feet of common area for residents. There will be 20 apartments on the second and third floors. Forty-two off-street parking spaces — three more than required — will be provided.

Ferry Landing

The board will hold a second public hearing on minor amendments to the six-townhouse development being built at the former site of the “Welcome to Beacon” sign on Beekman Street, across from the Metro-North station.

The project was approved in 2018, but the developer is proposing changes to the site plan as part of a request to subdivide the townhomes into individual townhouse lots. The remainder of the land, nearly 19,000 square feet, will be a common lot owned by a homeowners’ association.

248 Tioronda Ave.

The Planning Board will continue another review of a request by the developer to amend the approved site plan. Much of that discussion has focused on the Fishkill Creek Greenway and Heritage Trail, which will run through the property and up to Route 9D/Wolcott Avenue, where it will connect on the other side of the street with the 23-28 Creek Drive development.

The 248 project developer is proposing a foot path heading up to and leveling off at 9D, where trail users will use the crosswalk to get across the street. On the 23-28 side, the developer has withdrawn plans to connect to the trail underneath the 9D bridge, using a Metropolitan Transportation Authority right of way. Instead, the project will revert to the original greenway proposal — a metal staircase leading to 9D.