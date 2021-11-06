Indian Point Funds Distributed

Former owner provides as part of shutdown

New York State announced on Oct. 27 that it would distribute $15 million in communities near the former Indian Point nuclear power plant in Buchanan.

The funds are coming from the plant’s former owner, Entergy, as part of a 2017 agreement to close the plant. The Town of Cortlandt and Village of Buchanan will receive $7 million to plan four shared sewer projects and the Hudson River Foundation will receive $6.5 million for a river biological monitoring program.

In addition, Historic Hudson Valley will receive $750,000 for improvements to its museum property; the Hendrick Hudson school district will receive $500,000 for air monitoring equipment at its elementary school during the decommissioning of the plant; and Teamsters Local 456 will receive $250,000 to purchase a commercial driver training simulator.