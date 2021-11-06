Indian Point Funds Distributed

Staff By |

Former owner provides as part of shutdown

New York State announced on Oct. 27 that it would distribute $15 million in communities near the former Indian Point nuclear power plant in Buchanan.

The funds are coming from the plant’s former owner, Entergy, as part of a 2017 agreement to close the plant. The Town of Cortlandt and Village of Buchanan will receive $7 million to plan four shared sewer projects and the Hudson River Foundation will receive $6.5 million for a river biological monitoring program.

In addition, Historic Hudson Valley will receive $750,000 for improvements to its museum property; the Hendrick Hudson school district will receive $500,000 for air monitoring equipment at its elementary school during the decommissioning of the plant; and Teamsters Local 456 will receive $250,000 to purchase a commercial driver training simulator.

Leave a Reply

The Current welcomes comments on its coverage and local issues. Submissions are selected by the editor to provide a variety of opinions and voices, and all are subject to editing for accuracy, clarity and length. We ask that writers remain civil and avoid personal attacks. Submissions must include your first and last name (no pseudonyms), as well as a valid email address (which will not be published). Please allow up to 24 hours for an approved submission to be posted. All online comments may also appear in print.