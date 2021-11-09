Holiday Drives

Staff By |

Groups collecting food, coats

Salem Tabernacle, Key Food and I Am Beacon are holding a Thanksgiving food drive in Beacon through Friday (Nov. 19).

Key Food at 268 Main St. is accepting peanut butter jars, jelly jars, 10-pack hot chocolate mixes, canned yams, mac and cheese boxes, stuffing boxes, 1-pound rice bags, 14-ounce canned vegetables, 3-pound apple bags, baked pies and reusable grocery bags, as well as cash and credit card donations at checkout.

In Cold Spring, the Knights of Columbus annual winter coat drive continues through Nov. 21. New or slightly worn coats for men, women and children, along with new socks, can be dropped off at Our Lady of Loretto on Fair Street or at St. Joseph’s Chapel on Upper Station Road in Garrison.

Leave a Reply

The Current welcomes comments on its coverage and local issues. Submissions are selected by the editor to provide a variety of opinions and voices, and all are subject to editing for accuracy, clarity and length. We ask that writers remain civil and avoid personal attacks. Submissions must include your first and last name (no pseudonyms), as well as a valid email address (which will not be published). Please allow up to 24 hours for an approved submission to be posted. All online comments may also appear in print.