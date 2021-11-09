Holiday Drives

Groups collecting food, coats

Salem Tabernacle, Key Food and I Am Beacon are holding a Thanksgiving food drive in Beacon through Friday (Nov. 19).

Key Food at 268 Main St. is accepting peanut butter jars, jelly jars, 10-pack hot chocolate mixes, canned yams, mac and cheese boxes, stuffing boxes, 1-pound rice bags, 14-ounce canned vegetables, 3-pound apple bags, baked pies and reusable grocery bags, as well as cash and credit card donations at checkout.

In Cold Spring, the Knights of Columbus annual winter coat drive continues through Nov. 21. New or slightly worn coats for men, women and children, along with new socks, can be dropped off at Our Lady of Loretto on Fair Street or at St. Joseph’s Chapel on Upper Station Road in Garrison.