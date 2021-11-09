League of Women Voters Seeks Student Nominees

High school students will attend conference in Albany

The League of Women Voters of Putnam County is seeking nominations of high school students to attend the 22nd annual Students Inside Albany conference, which is scheduled for May 22 to 25. The application deadline is Nov. 22.

The conference, sponsored by the League of Women Voters of New York State Education Foundation, is designed to increase students’ awareness of their responsibility in a representative government and provide tools to meet that responsibility.

The conference will bring together high school students from across the state to learn about state government. Students will tour the Capitol and observe both the Senate and Assembly in action and spend an afternoon shadowing their legislators.

All expenses are covered, including travel and three nights at a hotel in downtown Albany. Students also receive membership in the League of Women Voters of Putnam County.

For information, contact Eileen Reilly at 845-216-7058 or at [email protected]

