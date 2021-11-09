Parks, Audubon, Little Stony Point Collaborate

Organize nature programs aimed at residents

Three local conservation organizations have launched a series of collaborative nature workshops that begin on Saturday (Nov. 13) with “The Basics of Bird-Feeding.”

Representatives from the states parks department, the Little Stony Point Citizens Association and Putnam Highlands Audubon Society met last month to work out details to host at least one event each month over the winter and spring.

“Our first program on bird feeding is timely because we’ve just recently set up a variety of different feeders here at Little Stony Point, and our friends at Audubon can help provide the expertise needed to answer all the relevant questions,” said Evan Thompson, manager of Fahnestock and Hudson Highlands State Parks, in a statement.

Pete Salmansohn of the Putnam Highlands Audubon noted that programs can be held inside the new visitor center at Little Stony Point, which has 17 acres of parkland that extends to the river.

He said the workshops will be offered during off-peak times so there is parking available. “We want to see our neighbors use the parks in their own backyards,” said John Martin, president of the Little Stony Point Citizens Association. “Too often people from Philipstown and Beacon have probably been scared off by the crowds of hikers here, especially on warm weekend days. But we’re presenting the bird feeder program at 9 a.m., for example, and that’s before the parking lot gets crowded, especially in mid-November.”

Registration is required. See putnamhighlandsaudubon.org and click on Upcoming Events. The Dec. 12 program will be “How Animals Survive the Winter.”