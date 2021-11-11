Philipstown Boys’ Travel Teams Both Win

The Philipstown Fusion travel soccer team for players ages 11 and younger defeated Montgomery, 7-2, on Oct. 31 (photos by Pamela Cook)….













…while the Philipstown Thunder for players ages 12 and younger won their final away game of the season on Nov. 7 over Wappinger, 4-0. Jack Fitzgerald and Max Kupper each scored two goals, while Riley Schacht, Sebastian Rasic and Sela Lant kept the pressure on the opposing team throughout the game. Forwards Archer Stubbs, Jake Williams and Emily Wynn executed impressive drives, forcing the Tornados to focus on defending their goal. Defenders Kaiser-Sose Toribio and Orion Frieburghaus worked with goalkeeper Jameson Tormey to block the opposing team’s shots. With one game remaining, Team Thunder is 3-2-2.