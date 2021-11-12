Foundry Declared National Landmark

National Parks Service bestows honor

The West Point Foundry Preserve in Cold Spring has named designated a national landmark by the National Parks Service, which could help the site receive federal preservation funds.

The 93-acre preserve off Kemble Avenue in Cold Spring is owned by Scenic Hudson. The foundry operated from 1818 to 1911 and was contracted after the War of 1812 and during the Civil War to provide the U.S. government with cannons and ammunition. President Abraham Lincoln visited in 1862.

The foundry also produced machinery for the cotton and sugar industries and the cast-iron pipes for New York City’s first water system.

The Foundry Preserve will host a celebration and guided tour from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday (Nov. 13). It is located at 80 Kemble Ave.