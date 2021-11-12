Second Saturday

SAT 13
The Mighty Hudson River Valley & Highlands in the 21st Century
BEACON
10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Hudson Beach Glass
162 Main St. | 845-440-0068
hudsonbeachglass.com
Artwork by Russell Cusick will be on view through Dec. 5.

SAT 13
Winter Holiday Exhibition
BEACON
3 – 5 p.m. Bannerman Island Gallery
150 Main St. | 845-831-6346
bannermancastle.org
Work by more than 25 artists will be on view through Jan. 30.

Bannerman - Winter in Cold Spring by Amanda Epstein

SAT 13
Mendacity, Myopia, Amnesia, Atopia
BEACON
6 – 8 p.m. BAU Gallery | 506 Main St.
845-440-7584 | baugallery.org
Stephen Derrickson’s work combines text and images while Eileen Sackman’s ceramics will be in the second gallery and Ilse Schreiber-Noll’s paintings and prints in the Beacon Room.

SAT 13
Mar2ina | David Bishop | BogxSquad |Lab Monkeys
BEACON
6 – 9 p.m. Clutter Gallery
163 Main St. | 212-255-2505
shop.cluttermagazine.com/gallery
The gallery will feature multiples and prints in four solo shows.

