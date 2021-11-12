Second Saturday

SAT 13

The Mighty Hudson River Valley & Highlands in the 21st Century

BEACON

10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Hudson Beach Glass

162 Main St. | 845-440-0068

hudsonbeachglass.com

Artwork by Russell Cusick will be on view through Dec. 5.

SAT 13

Winter Holiday Exhibition

BEACON

3 – 5 p.m. Bannerman Island Gallery

150 Main St. | 845-831-6346

bannermancastle.org

Work by more than 25 artists will be on view through Jan. 30.







SAT 13

Mendacity, Myopia, Amnesia, Atopia

BEACON

6 – 8 p.m. BAU Gallery | 506 Main St.

845-440-7584 | baugallery.org

Stephen Derrickson’s work combines text and images while Eileen Sackman’s ceramics will be in the second gallery and Ilse Schreiber-Noll’s paintings and prints in the Beacon Room.

SAT 13

Mar2ina | David Bishop | BogxSquad |Lab Monkeys

BEACON

6 – 9 p.m. Clutter Gallery

163 Main St. | 212-255-2505

shop.cluttermagazine.com/gallery

The gallery will feature multiples and prints in four solo shows.