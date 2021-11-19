Pot: What Will Happen in Beacon?

Last spring, New York State legalized the recreational use of cannabis and gave towns and villages until Dec. 31 to decide whether to allow stores and lounges within their borders. Those that opt out by the deadline can opt in later; those that do not cannot later change their minds.

In the Highlands, Cold Spring sent the question to the ballot; residents decided to permit retail shops but not on-site consumption. Philipstown opted out on Nov. 4. Nelsonville plans a vote in December on whether to opt out.

In Beacon, members of the Beacon City Council expressed support for allowing cannabis retail shops and smoking lounges during a discussion in June and City Administrator Chris White said on Wednesday (Nov. 17) that he doesn’t plan to revisit the issue before the Dec. 31 state deadline. White said he was satisfied the council members had reached a consensus and would not be opting out.