Accessible Trail Repaired at Stony Kill Farm

Signs and benches will be added in 2022

A half-mile, accessible trail at Stony Kill Farm Environmental Education Center in Wappingers Falls that was damaged by a storm in 2018 has been restored, state officials announced last week.

The Woodland Trail was wheelchair-accessible before a “microburst” blew down trees that damaged it. The state Department of Environmental Conservation supplied materials and equipment for work by the six members of the Excelsior Conservation Corps, which spent 10 weeks over the summer restoring the trail to meet Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) standards. It is located off the parking lot next to the Manor House.

Signs and benches will be added to the trail in 2022.