Decking Half Complete for Newburgh-Beacon Bridge

Crews finish left lane of westbound span

The deck-replacement project on the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge north span is halfway complete, the New York State Bridge Authority said on Thursday (Nov. 18).

Drivers entering the bridge from Route 9D will periodically be routed onto the newly re-decked left lane of the north span, and can expect temporary closures of the whole span to allow for completion of the project. Major construction is expected to finish by fall 2022, according to NYSBA.

The north span, which carries westbound traffic on Interstate 84 across the Hudson River, is the older of the bridge’s two spans, having opened in 1963. The deck for the south span, which opened in 1980, was replaced between 2012 and 2014.