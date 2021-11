Convicted of grand larceny in Cold Spring case

A man convicted of defrauding an 85-year-old Cold Spring woman of $103,050 we sentenced on Nov. 9 to 7½ to 15 years in state prison.

James Mcinerney, 52, was convicted by a jury of grand larceny, attempted grand larceny and resisting arrest. He stole the money over six months by making false representations and promises, according to evidence presented at his trial.

The court ordered Mcinerney to repay the victim and issued an order of protection.