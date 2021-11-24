Bridge Authority Names Director

Civil engineer will lead Hudson Valley agency

The New York State Bridge Authority (NYSBA) on Monday (Nov. 22) named Minosca Alcantara as its executive director.

Alcantara, who was nominated by Gov. Kathy Hochul, will take the position on Dec. 1 at the authority, which oversees the Bear Mountain, Newburgh-Beacon and three other bridges over the Hudson River and is funded by tolls.

She succeeds Maureen Coleman, recently appointed president and CEO of the New York State Environmental Facilities Corp.

Alcantara was most recently chief of capital project scheduling at MTA Construction & Development, where she worked as a lead cost/schedule civil engineer for architectural, infrastructure and wastewater management projects.