Gina Guida (1954-2021)

Gina Guida, 66, of Garrison, died at her home on Nov. 22.

She was born in 1954 in Colledimezzo (Chieti), Italy, the daughter of Domenica DiNardo and Nicola DiLello. After emigrating to the U.S. in 1968, the family settled in Yonkers, where Gina graduated from Commerce High School.

In 1973, she married Vincenzo Fante, who died in 1978, and in 1981, Luigi Guida.

Gina worked as a beautician in Yonkers and as a hostess at the family’s restaurants in Ossining and at Casaletto in Elmsford. For years, she volunteered with the American Cancer Society and was recognized for her work in the “Look Good, Feel Good” program that provided hairpieces and self-care instruction for women undergoing chemotherapy.

Always outgoing and full of life, Gina drew people in with her warmth and personality, her family said.

Along with her husband of 40 years, she is survived by her children, David Fante (Angela), Paul Guida (Kristin) and Stefano Guida (Chris Cerutti), and her grandchildren Nicholas, Kayla and Matthew. She also is survived by her siblings: Joseph DiLello (Rosa), Vincenzo DiLello (Licia) and Rina Monaco (Vincenzo).

Visitation be held on Sunday (Nov. 28) from 3 to 8 p.m. at the Ballard-Durand funeral home, 72 E. Main St., in Elmsford. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, 59 E. Main St., in Elmsford, followed by interment at Ferncliff Cemetery in Hartsdale.