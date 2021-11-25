Two Shirts and a Gill

Excerpts from two orders issued by Gen. George Washington from his headquarters in Newburgh.

November 14th 1782

Congress having been pleased to set a part Thursday the 28th instant as a day of Solemn thanksgiving to god for all his Mercies, The General desires it may be most religiously observed by the army; and that the Chaplains will prepare discourses suitable to the occasion.

November 27th 1782

The Commander in Chief has the pleasure of announcing that a delivery of two shirts per man will shortly be made to the whole Army.

Tomorrow being Thanksgiving day a Gill [4 ounces] of West India rum per man is to be delivered to the troops.

