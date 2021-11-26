The Week Ahead

Edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected])

For a complete listing of events, see highlandscurrent.org/calendar.

HOLIDAY MARKETS

SAT 27

Holiday Pottery Show & Sale

GARRISON

10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Garrison Art Center

23 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3960

garrisonartcenter.org

Work by more than 30 regional ceramic artists will be on view and available for purchase, as well as jewelry. Also SUN 28.

SAT 27

Made For You Pop-Up Shop

COLD SPRING

10 a.m. – 6 p.m. 50 Main St.

Shop for local handmade crafts, goods and art. Also SUN 28, MON 29.

SAT 27

HVArtMarket Makers Market

POUGHKEEPSIE

10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Locust Grove Estate

2683 South Road

hvartmarket.wixsite.com/hvartmarket

Look for fine art, handmade gifts, small-batch products and artisanal wares at the seventh annual market. Also SUN 28.

SAT 27

Modern Makers Holiday Market

COLD SPRING

11 a.m. – 4 p.m. St. Mary’s Church

1 Chestnut St. | hopsonthehudson.com

Artisans and artists will present their crafts, arts and small-batch goods at this fundraiser for the church. Dogs welcome. Also SUN 28. Cost: $3 (children free)

SAT 27

Holiday Small Gift Show

BEACON

Noon – 5 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-831-4988

howlandculturalcenter.org

In this annual show, artisan and handmade crafts, prints, jewelry, ceramics, candles and toys will be available for purchase. Also SUN 28, FRI 3, SAT 4, SUN 5. Continues weekends through Dec. 19.

THURS 2

Hop and Shop

BEACON

hopandshopbeacon.com

Local businesses will offer specials and shopping until 9 p.m. See website for merchants. Also FRI 3.

SAT 4

Annual Christmas Fair

BEACON

9 a.m. – 3 p.m. St. Joachim’s Church

51 Leonard St. | stjoachim-stjohn.org

Find Christmas items and treats, explore the famous jewelry counter and enter raffles. Also SUN 5.

SAT 4

Craft Fair and Creche Display

GARRISON

9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Graymoor

1350 Route 9 | atonementfriars.org

Shop for Christmas gifts and visit the annual crèche display at the Retreat Center, which continues daily through Jan. 9.

SAT 4

Dutchess Handmade Pop-Up Shop

POUGHKEEPSIE

10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Trolley Barn

489 Main St. | 845-454-3222

artsmidhudson.org

Work by dozens of artists and artisans will be available for gifting. Also SUN 5.

SAT 4

Holiday Market

Philipstown

10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Parcel Flower Co.

3052 Route 9 | rivervalleyguild.com

Handmade crafts, art works and goods from more than 15 artisans will be on display. There will also be food, live music and drinks.

SAT 4

Rascal’s Holiday Bazaar

WAPPINGERS FALLS

11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Dutchess Stadium

1500 Route 9D

A variety of sellers will offer crafts and products. Parking is $7.

COMMUNITY

SAT 27

Christmas Tree Lighting

BEACON

4 p.m. Polhill Park

Route 9D and Main

Ornament kits will be available to take home at this fourth annual event, and Girl and Boy Scout troops will sing carols. The lighting takes place at dusk.

SUN 28

Family Day Dinner and Lecture

BEACON

1 – 5 p.m. Masjid Ar Rashid

352 Main St.

Dinner will be served; bring your favorite dish. Wear a mask, bring your prayer rug and maintain social distancing.

TUE 30

Breakfast Meeting

COLD SPRING

9 a.m. Via Zoom

coldspringnychamber.com

Catch up with local business owners and hear about the upcoming Cold Spring Aglow and other initiatives from the Chamber of Commerce.

THU 2

Learning Differences Parents’ Support Group

7:30 p.m. Ascend Center

75 Main St.

facebook.com/PTALearnDiff

Attend in person or via Zoom. RSVP to [email protected].

SAT 4

Winter Holiday Event

COLD SPRING

10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Mayor’s Park

61 Fair St.

The Boy Scouts will host ornament and decoration making for Village Hall, Nerf targets, cone s’mores. Baked goods, crafts and birdseed mixes will be for sale.

SUN 5

New York Craft Beer/Cider Try & Buy

COLD SPRING

11:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

St. Mary’s Church | 1 Chestnut St.

hopsonthehudson.com

Sample sips from more than 20 breweries and cider makers and then take home your favorites. Cost: $25 to $35

TALKS & TOURS

SAT 27

Holiday House Tours

GARRISON

4 – 7 p.m. Boscobel | 1601 Route 9D

845-265-3638 | boscobel.org

Take a candlelight tour of the historic mansion decorated as it would have been in the 19th century and stroll the lit up and decorated grounds. Also SAT 4 and Saturdays through Dec. 18. Cost: $25 ($15 ages 5 to 18, members $20/$12, ages 5 and younger free)

TUES 30

A Look Inside It’s a Wonderful Life

BEACON

1 p.m. Via Zoom | beaconlibrary.org

Brian Rose will discuss the beloved Christmas film and its context in post-war America in this event sponsored by the Howland Public Library.

WED 1

Senior Forum

ALBANY

10 a.m. Via Zoom | 646-558-8656

bit.ly/galef-senior-forum

Sandy Galef, whose Assembly district includes Philipstown, will host this discussion about services available to seniors.

KIDS & FAMILY

SAT 27

Meet the Animals

CORNWALL

Noon – 4 p.m. Wildlife Education Center

25 Boulevard | hhnm.org

Every hour there will be a presentation for children ages 3 and older with and about animals that live at the Nature Museum. Registration required. Also SUN 28. Cost: $5 (members free)

SUN 28

Meet Santa at the East Gate

POUGHKEEPSIE

11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Walkway Over the Hudson

61 Parker Ave. | walkway.org

Kris Kringle and characters from the movie Frozen will be available for photos and greetings.

WED 1

Peter Sis

PUTNAM VALLEY

7 p.m. Via Zoom | putnamvalleylibrary.org

In this program organized by the Putnam Valley library, the author and illustrator of Nicky & Vera: A Quiet Hero of the Holocaust and the Children He Rescued will discuss his book.

THURS 2

Chess Meet-Up

GARRISON

3:30 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Bring your own board or use one of the library’s at this weekly event.

THURS 2

Elementary School Book Club

COLD SPRING

3:30 p.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave.

butterfieldlibrary.org/calendar

Students in grades 2 to 4 are invited to read and discuss Beezus and Ramona, by Beverly Cleary. Register online.

VISUAL ART

SAT 4

Faces/Graces

GARRISON

5 – 7 p.m. Garrison Art Center

23 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3960

garrisonartcenter.org

Photographs by Annette Solakoglu will be on view through Jan. 9.

STAGE & SCREEN

FRI 3

Comedy Night

BREWSTER

6:30 p.m. Tilly’s Table

100 Route 312 | 845-808-1840

tillystablerestaurant.com

Catch stand-up sets from Julia Scotti (below), Gianmarco Soresi and Tim Hayes. Tickets include a dinner buffet. Cost: $45





FRI 3

Sense and Sensibility

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Haldane School

15 Craigside Drive | haldaneschool.org

Haldane Drama will present an adaptation of Jane Austen’s beloved novel. Also SAT 4, SUN 5. Cost: $12 ($4 students and seniors)

FRI 3

Holiday Inn

BEACON

7:30 p.m. Beacon High School

101 Matteawan Road | beaconplayers.com

The Beacon Players will perform Irving Berlin’s classic musical. Also SAT 4, SUN 5. Cost: $15 ($10 students and seniors)

FRI 3

Mary’s Wedding

WAPPINGERS FALLS

8 p.m. County Players Theater

2681 W. Main St. | 845-298-1491

countyplayers.org

This play, a love story set against the backdrop of World War II, will be presented as part of the CP2 Mini-Festival. Also SAT 4. Also on SAT 4 and SUN 5, the troupe will present Molly Sweeney, based on an essay by Oliver Sacks, with three points of view presented directly by characters to the audience. Cost: $10

FRI 3

It’s a Wonderful Life

POUGHKEEPSIE

8 p.m. Bardavon | 35 Market St.

845-473-2072 | bardavon.org

Jimmy Stewart and Donna Reed star in Frank Capra’s 1946 film about finding out what life in your town would be like if you’d never been born and the impact we have on others. Cost: $5

SAT 4

Eco-Poetry Afternoon

GARRISON

4 p.m. Via Zoom | desmondfishlibrary.org

Laurel Anderson, A. Anupama, Stephanie Heit, Rebecca Durham, Petra Kuppers, Karen Neuberg, Mary Newell and Jennifer Spector will share their poems in this event organized by the Desmond-Fish Public Library.

SUN 5

MET HD: Eurydice

POUGHKEEPSIE

1 p.m. Bardavon | 35 Market St.

845-473-2072 | bardavon.org

Watch the Metropolitan Opera performance of Matthew Aucoin’s take on the Greek myth of Orpheus and Eurydice live in high definition. Cost: $28 ($26 members; $21 ages 12 and younger)

MUSIC

MON 29

Joseph Vincent Tranchina

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Quinn’s | 330 Main St.

facebook.com/quinnsbeacon

Tranchina will perform as part of Quinn’s weekly jazz series.

SAT 27

Slam Allen Band

BEACON

8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The New York Blues Hall of Fame inductee will perform blues, soul and R&B. Cost: $20 ($25 door)

THURS 2

Holiday Concert

PEEKSKILL

7 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039

paramounthudsonvalley.com

Orchestra 914 will perform holiday favorites and classics. Cost: $25, $35 or $50

FRI 3

Handel’s Messiah

BEACON

7:30 p.m. St. Andrew & St. Luke Episcopal Church

15 South Ave. | putnamchorale.org

The Putnam Chorale will perform the 1741 libretto with a 45-person chorale, a professional orchestra and local soloists. Cost: $20 ($18 students and seniors)

FRI 3

Tim Berne and Nasheet Waits

BEACON

8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-831-4988

howlandculturalcenter.org

The alto saxophonist and drummer will perform music from their recent album, The Coand Effect. Cost: $25 ($35 door)







FRI 3

Yellow Brick Road

PEEKSKILL

8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039

paramounthudsonvalley.com

Gerald Brann and his band will perform a tribute to Elton John.

Cost: $37.50, $42.50 and $47.50

FRI 3

Steve Forbert

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The rootsy rocker will perform music from his recent release, Compromised. Cost: $30 ($35 door)

SAT 4

Holiday Show

WEST POINT

2 p.m. Eisenhower Hall Theatre

westpointband.com

The West Point Band will perform seasonal hits and classic carols to celebrate the season. Also SUN 5. Registration required. Free

SAT 4

A Rockin’ Retro Christmas

BEACON

8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-831-4988

howlandculturalcenter.org

Tara O’Grady and the Lara Hope Trio will take you back with contemporary twists on classic hits. Cost: $20 ($25 door)

SAT 4

Beatles vs. Stones

PEEKSKILL

8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039

paramounthudsonvalley.com

The Abbey Road tribute band will go up against Satisfaction, a Rolling Stones tribute band, to determine who did the British Invasion better. Cost: $30 to $60







SAT 4

Roomful of Blues

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The Grammy Award nominees will perform their signature blend of swing, jump, blues and rock. Cost: $35 ($40 door)

SUN 5

The Edwards Twins

PEEKSKILL

3 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039

paramounthudsonvalley.com

This Christmas with the Stars variety show includes the Las Vegas-based brothers recreating performances from the 1970s and 1980s by Cher, Dolly Parton and Barbra Streisand, among many others. Cost: $30 to $50

SUN 5

Shannon Friel

GARRISON

7:30 p.m. Via Crowdcast

desmondfishlibrary.org

The harpist will perform music from various cultures in this event hosted by the Desmond-Fish Public Library.

CIVIC

WED 1

School Board

GARRISON

7 p.m. Garrison School | 1100 Route 9D

845-424-3689 | gufs.org

THURS 2

Dutchess Legislature

POUGHKEEPSIE

7 p.m. | 22 Market St.

845-486-2100 | dutchessny.gov

THURS 2

Town Board

COLD SPRING

7:30 p.m. Town Hall | 238 Main St.

845-265-5200 | philipstown.com