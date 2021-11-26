The Week Ahead

Edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected])
HOLIDAY MARKETS
SAT 27
Holiday Pottery Show & Sale
GARRISON
10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Garrison Art Center
23 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3960
garrisonartcenter.org
Work by more than 30 regional ceramic artists will be on view and available for purchase, as well as jewelry. Also SUN 28.
SAT 27
Made For You Pop-Up Shop
COLD SPRING
10 a.m. – 6 p.m. 50 Main St.
Shop for local handmade crafts, goods and art. Also SUN 28, MON 29.
SAT 27
HVArtMarket Makers Market
POUGHKEEPSIE
10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Locust Grove Estate
2683 South Road
hvartmarket.wixsite.com/hvartmarket
Look for fine art, handmade gifts, small-batch products and artisanal wares at the seventh annual market. Also SUN 28.
SAT 27
Modern Makers Holiday Market
COLD SPRING
11 a.m. – 4 p.m. St. Mary’s Church
1 Chestnut St. | hopsonthehudson.com
Artisans and artists will present their crafts, arts and small-batch goods at this fundraiser for the church. Dogs welcome. Also SUN 28. Cost: $3 (children free)
SAT 27
Holiday Small Gift Show
BEACON
Noon – 5 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-831-4988
howlandculturalcenter.org
In this annual show, artisan and handmade crafts, prints, jewelry, ceramics, candles and toys will be available for purchase. Also SUN 28, FRI 3, SAT 4, SUN 5. Continues weekends through Dec. 19.
THURS 2
Hop and Shop
BEACON
hopandshopbeacon.com
Local businesses will offer specials and shopping until 9 p.m. See website for merchants. Also FRI 3.
SAT 4
Annual Christmas Fair
BEACON
9 a.m. – 3 p.m. St. Joachim’s Church
51 Leonard St. | stjoachim-stjohn.org
Find Christmas items and treats, explore the famous jewelry counter and enter raffles. Also SUN 5.
SAT 4
Craft Fair and Creche Display
GARRISON
9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Graymoor
1350 Route 9 | atonementfriars.org
Shop for Christmas gifts and visit the annual crèche display at the Retreat Center, which continues daily through Jan. 9.
SAT 4
Dutchess Handmade Pop-Up Shop
POUGHKEEPSIE
10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Trolley Barn
489 Main St. | 845-454-3222
artsmidhudson.org
Work by dozens of artists and artisans will be available for gifting. Also SUN 5.
SAT 4
Holiday Market
Philipstown
10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Parcel Flower Co.
3052 Route 9 | rivervalleyguild.com
Handmade crafts, art works and goods from more than 15 artisans will be on display. There will also be food, live music and drinks.
SAT 4
Rascal’s Holiday Bazaar
WAPPINGERS FALLS
11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Dutchess Stadium
1500 Route 9D
A variety of sellers will offer crafts and products. Parking is $7.
COMMUNITY
SAT 27
Christmas Tree Lighting
BEACON
4 p.m. Polhill Park
Route 9D and Main
Ornament kits will be available to take home at this fourth annual event, and Girl and Boy Scout troops will sing carols. The lighting takes place at dusk.
SUN 28
Family Day Dinner and Lecture
BEACON
1 – 5 p.m. Masjid Ar Rashid
352 Main St.
Dinner will be served; bring your favorite dish. Wear a mask, bring your prayer rug and maintain social distancing.
TUE 30
Breakfast Meeting
COLD SPRING
9 a.m. Via Zoom
coldspringnychamber.com
Catch up with local business owners and hear about the upcoming Cold Spring Aglow and other initiatives from the Chamber of Commerce.
THU 2
Learning Differences Parents’ Support Group
7:30 p.m. Ascend Center
75 Main St.
facebook.com/PTALearnDiff
Attend in person or via Zoom. RSVP to [email protected].
SAT 4
Winter Holiday Event
COLD SPRING
10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Mayor’s Park
61 Fair St.
The Boy Scouts will host ornament and decoration making for Village Hall, Nerf targets, cone s’mores. Baked goods, crafts and birdseed mixes will be for sale.
SUN 5
New York Craft Beer/Cider Try & Buy
COLD SPRING
11:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.
St. Mary’s Church | 1 Chestnut St.
hopsonthehudson.com
Sample sips from more than 20 breweries and cider makers and then take home your favorites. Cost: $25 to $35
TALKS & TOURS
SAT 27
Holiday House Tours
GARRISON
4 – 7 p.m. Boscobel | 1601 Route 9D
845-265-3638 | boscobel.org
Take a candlelight tour of the historic mansion decorated as it would have been in the 19th century and stroll the lit up and decorated grounds. Also SAT 4 and Saturdays through Dec. 18. Cost: $25 ($15 ages 5 to 18, members $20/$12, ages 5 and younger free)
TUES 30
A Look Inside It’s a Wonderful Life
BEACON
1 p.m. Via Zoom | beaconlibrary.org
Brian Rose will discuss the beloved Christmas film and its context in post-war America in this event sponsored by the Howland Public Library.
WED 1
Senior Forum
ALBANY
10 a.m. Via Zoom | 646-558-8656
bit.ly/galef-senior-forum
Sandy Galef, whose Assembly district includes Philipstown, will host this discussion about services available to seniors.
KIDS & FAMILY
SAT 27
Meet the Animals
CORNWALL
Noon – 4 p.m. Wildlife Education Center
25 Boulevard | hhnm.org
Every hour there will be a presentation for children ages 3 and older with and about animals that live at the Nature Museum. Registration required. Also SUN 28. Cost: $5 (members free)
SUN 28
Meet Santa at the East Gate
POUGHKEEPSIE
11 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Walkway Over the Hudson
61 Parker Ave. | walkway.org
Kris Kringle and characters from the movie Frozen will be available for photos and greetings.
WED 1
Peter Sis
PUTNAM VALLEY
7 p.m. Via Zoom | putnamvalleylibrary.org
In this program organized by the Putnam Valley library, the author and illustrator of Nicky & Vera: A Quiet Hero of the Holocaust and the Children He Rescued will discuss his book.
THURS 2
Chess Meet-Up
GARRISON
3:30 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Bring your own board or use one of the library’s at this weekly event.
THURS 2
Elementary School Book Club
COLD SPRING
3:30 p.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave.
butterfieldlibrary.org/calendar
Students in grades 2 to 4 are invited to read and discuss Beezus and Ramona, by Beverly Cleary. Register online.
VISUAL ART
SAT 4
Faces/Graces
GARRISON
5 – 7 p.m. Garrison Art Center
23 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3960
garrisonartcenter.org
Photographs by Annette Solakoglu will be on view through Jan. 9.
STAGE & SCREEN
FRI 3
Comedy Night
BREWSTER
6:30 p.m. Tilly’s Table
100 Route 312 | 845-808-1840
tillystablerestaurant.com
Catch stand-up sets from Julia Scotti (below), Gianmarco Soresi and Tim Hayes. Tickets include a dinner buffet. Cost: $45
FRI 3
Sense and Sensibility
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Haldane School
15 Craigside Drive | haldaneschool.org
Haldane Drama will present an adaptation of Jane Austen’s beloved novel. Also SAT 4, SUN 5. Cost: $12 ($4 students and seniors)
FRI 3
Holiday Inn
BEACON
7:30 p.m. Beacon High School
101 Matteawan Road | beaconplayers.com
The Beacon Players will perform Irving Berlin’s classic musical. Also SAT 4, SUN 5. Cost: $15 ($10 students and seniors)
FRI 3
Mary’s Wedding
WAPPINGERS FALLS
8 p.m. County Players Theater
2681 W. Main St. | 845-298-1491
countyplayers.org
This play, a love story set against the backdrop of World War II, will be presented as part of the CP2 Mini-Festival. Also SAT 4. Also on SAT 4 and SUN 5, the troupe will present Molly Sweeney, based on an essay by Oliver Sacks, with three points of view presented directly by characters to the audience. Cost: $10
FRI 3
It’s a Wonderful Life
POUGHKEEPSIE
8 p.m. Bardavon | 35 Market St.
845-473-2072 | bardavon.org
Jimmy Stewart and Donna Reed star in Frank Capra’s 1946 film about finding out what life in your town would be like if you’d never been born and the impact we have on others. Cost: $5
SAT 4
Eco-Poetry Afternoon
GARRISON
4 p.m. Via Zoom | desmondfishlibrary.org
Laurel Anderson, A. Anupama, Stephanie Heit, Rebecca Durham, Petra Kuppers, Karen Neuberg, Mary Newell and Jennifer Spector will share their poems in this event organized by the Desmond-Fish Public Library.
SUN 5
MET HD: Eurydice
POUGHKEEPSIE
1 p.m. Bardavon | 35 Market St.
845-473-2072 | bardavon.org
Watch the Metropolitan Opera performance of Matthew Aucoin’s take on the Greek myth of Orpheus and Eurydice live in high definition. Cost: $28 ($26 members; $21 ages 12 and younger)
MUSIC
MON 29
Joseph Vincent Tranchina
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Quinn’s | 330 Main St.
facebook.com/quinnsbeacon
Tranchina will perform as part of Quinn’s weekly jazz series.
SAT 27
Slam Allen Band
BEACON
8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The New York Blues Hall of Fame inductee will perform blues, soul and R&B. Cost: $20 ($25 door)
THURS 2
Holiday Concert
PEEKSKILL
7 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039
paramounthudsonvalley.com
Orchestra 914 will perform holiday favorites and classics. Cost: $25, $35 or $50
FRI 3
Handel’s Messiah
BEACON
7:30 p.m. St. Andrew & St. Luke Episcopal Church
15 South Ave. | putnamchorale.org
The Putnam Chorale will perform the 1741 libretto with a 45-person chorale, a professional orchestra and local soloists. Cost: $20 ($18 students and seniors)
FRI 3
Tim Berne and Nasheet Waits
BEACON
8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-831-4988
howlandculturalcenter.org
The alto saxophonist and drummer will perform music from their recent album, The Coand Effect. Cost: $25 ($35 door)
FRI 3
Yellow Brick Road
PEEKSKILL
8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039
paramounthudsonvalley.com
Gerald Brann and his band will perform a tribute to Elton John.
Cost: $37.50, $42.50 and $47.50
FRI 3
Steve Forbert
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The rootsy rocker will perform music from his recent release, Compromised. Cost: $30 ($35 door)
SAT 4
Holiday Show
WEST POINT
2 p.m. Eisenhower Hall Theatre
westpointband.com
The West Point Band will perform seasonal hits and classic carols to celebrate the season. Also SUN 5. Registration required. Free
SAT 4
A Rockin’ Retro Christmas
BEACON
8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-831-4988
howlandculturalcenter.org
Tara O’Grady and the Lara Hope Trio will take you back with contemporary twists on classic hits. Cost: $20 ($25 door)
SAT 4
Beatles vs. Stones
PEEKSKILL
8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039
paramounthudsonvalley.com
The Abbey Road tribute band will go up against Satisfaction, a Rolling Stones tribute band, to determine who did the British Invasion better. Cost: $30 to $60
SAT 4
Roomful of Blues
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The Grammy Award nominees will perform their signature blend of swing, jump, blues and rock. Cost: $35 ($40 door)
SUN 5
The Edwards Twins
PEEKSKILL
3 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039
paramounthudsonvalley.com
This Christmas with the Stars variety show includes the Las Vegas-based brothers recreating performances from the 1970s and 1980s by Cher, Dolly Parton and Barbra Streisand, among many others. Cost: $30 to $50
SUN 5
Shannon Friel
GARRISON
7:30 p.m. Via Crowdcast
desmondfishlibrary.org
The harpist will perform music from various cultures in this event hosted by the Desmond-Fish Public Library.
CIVIC
WED 1
School Board
GARRISON
7 p.m. Garrison School | 1100 Route 9D
845-424-3689 | gufs.org
THURS 2
Dutchess Legislature
POUGHKEEPSIE
7 p.m. | 22 Market St.
845-486-2100 | dutchessny.gov
THURS 2
Town Board
COLD SPRING
7:30 p.m. Town Hall | 238 Main St.
845-265-5200 | philipstown.com