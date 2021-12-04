Around Town (Photos)

RED HAT LUNCH — On Nov. 10, the Red Hat Ladies Club cooked lunch for veterans at the Memorial Building in Beacon. Alex Burka, a veteran, joined club members for a photo. The meal was followed by a performance by students from the Ballet Arts Studio. (Photo provided)

SHINY AND BRIGHT — The City of Beacon dedicated a new fire truck on Nov. 23 with remarks by Mayor Lee Kyriacou and members of the City Council, Chief Gary Van Voorhis and Jonathan Jacobson, whose state Assembly district includes Beacon. (Photo provided)

EARLY START — The holiday wreaths went up on Main Street in Cold Spring and Beacon on Nov. 22. In Cold Spring, a crew from the Putnam County Department of Highways and Facilities handled the job, with Nick Centrillo doing the honors. (Photo by Michael Turton)

FIELD TRIP — Elena Kwoka took her English as a New Language students at Rombout Middle School in Beacon on a visit last month to Hudson Beach Glass. Assistant Principal Cathryn Biordi shared this photo online, writing that “we are so proud of their progress and accomplishments so far this school year.” (Photo provided)

CAFE CLOSES — The Garden Cafe, a fixture at the corner of Main and Garden streets in Cold Spring, closed its doors on Nov. 30. “I’ve been here almost every day for the past six years,” said owner Jim Lin. “I’m going to take a little break, see what’s going on, then start the next chapter of my life.” (Photo by Michael Turton)