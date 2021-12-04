Horton Road Project Faces Continued Scrutiny

Concerns aired about environmental impacts

Residents and environmentalists last month continued to raise questions about a 25-home development proposed for a 210-acre tract in northern Philipstown.

Known as the Hudson Highlands Reserve, the project is under review by the Philipstown Planning Board, which last discussed the application at its Nov. 18 meeting. The site, which contains a small lake, is bounded by Route 9, East Mountain Road North and Horton Road.

Each of the proposed homes would have 2,500 to 3,000 square feet and sit on a 1-acre lot. They would sell for $1 million to $3 million, according to information provided a few years ago by the developer, Horton Road LLC, based in New York City. An earlier concept included an equestrian center, but the developers scrapped that after a 2019 public hearing. They returned with updated plans last spring.

Horton Road LLC calls the development a “conservation subdivision” but critics object because the homes would not be grouped closely together. (By arranging buildings compactly, conservation subdivsions typically can preserve open space and obtain zoning-law breaks, such as higher density.)

In a mid-September memo, the Hudson Highlands Land Trust acknowledged Horton Road LLC’s “intentions in altering their plans to better protect sensitive environmental areas,” but added that “we believe the updated plans do not create a conservation subdivision. The plans still do not reflect clustered development that preserves the important environmental resources on the land.”

Citing that memo, a grassroots organization called Concerned Citizens for Philipstown on Oct. 24 began circulating an online petition urging the Planning Board to reject the proposed development because “the plan strongly resembles a traditional subdivision that does not prioritize the protection of open space, natural resources or wildlife habitat.”

Even without the equestrian center, it said, details of the plan “pose many of the same — along with some potentially new — environmental risks.” As of Wednesday (Dec. 1), the petition at change.org had 304 signatures; it follows a similar petition in 2019 that collected 577 names.

Richard O’Rourke, a lawyer for Horton Road LLC, told the Planning Board on Nov. 18 that with the new plan “82 percent of the land shall remain undisturbed.” Under the 2019 plan, 45.7 acres would have been disturbed, but that figure is now 38.5 acres, he explained. In addition, the earlier proposal included 11 acres of impervious surfaces; that will decline to 8 acres.

Along with related changes, “we consider these to be very significant mitigation measures,” O’Rourke said.

Planning Board Member Heidi Wendel responded that “there’s still a large number of houses and they’re spaced pretty far apart. There’s going to be a huge disturbance to the natural landscape. That doesn’t seem mitigated.”

The developer also recently proposed creating access to the site from East Mountain Road North, but when Neal Zuckerman, who chairs the Planning Board, took an informal poll, no member supported it.

“We only threw it out there as an alternative” for consideration, O’Rourke said. “Eliminate it! We’re done.”

Ulises Liceaga of Horton Road LLC thanked the board members “for the hard work you do. This is what makes this town so special, and that’s why we like it.”

Shakespeare Festival

In a letter to the Planning Board, Davis McCallum, the artistic director of the Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival who happens to live on East Mountain Road, said he supported the petition and Hudson Highlands Land Trust position about the project, adding that he wanted “to draw a distinction between the transformation of the currently developed Garrison golf course into an ecologically sustainable home for a local nonprofit arts organization and the Hudson Highlands Reserve project, a commercial real estate developer applying to build a suburban-style housing division on previously undisturbed land.”

The HVSF proposal, he wrote, “is the kind of thoughtful land conservation solution that ensures a vibrant future for our community while preserving open space and permanently protecting 200 currently vulnerable acres from further subdivision and development.”

By comparison, he wrote, Hudson Highlands Reserve would be “exactly the purely profit-driven development” that philanthropist Chris Davis intended to prevent by donating The Garrison property to HVSF and HHLT.

The Planning Board continued its review of the HVSF proposal on Tuesday (Nov. 30), with Zuckerman congratulating the festival on receiving a $2 million state regional development grant.

The grant “says a lot for the project; it says a lot about its promise and its broad appeal,” Zuckerman said. “I think I speak for the board when I say — and I hope my colleagues are in alignment — that everyone feels that this project has great value for this community. I don’t think this conversation we’ve been on is a debate about its merits as a social benefit.”

Nonetheless, he said, “this board is tasked, obligatorily, with performing [due] diligence” as it continues a state-mandated environmental quality review of HVSF’s plans. “We represent the town — no one individual; no one group. We represent the town and its interests. And as I’ve said many, many times, we balance property rights, individual property rights, with community rights. That’s the work we’re doing.”

Then the board settled into another two hours and 20 minutes of its line-by-line review of the environmental-quality document.