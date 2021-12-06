Deputies Seize Arsenal in Carmel

Staff By |
Seized guns

Weapons and gun parts that police say were seized at a home in Carmel (PCSD)

Police: Only one firearm had serial number

Putnam County sheriff’s deputies seized an arsenal of weapons from a home in the Town of Carmel during a raid on Thursday (Dec. 2), according to a news release.

The agency’s Narcotic Enforcement Unit executed a search warrant at a residence following what it said was a month-long investigation into the manufacture and sale of illegal firearms in the Mahopac area.

Inside the home, officers said they found 10 illegal pistols, an illegal assault rifle, 67 large-capacity ammunition feeding devices, and the tools and parts to make more than 20 firearms. Only one of the firearms had a serial number, they said.

David Goldberg Jr., 23, was arrested and charged with 15 counts of possession or sale of illegal weapons and one count of criminal possession of a controlled substance. He was arraigned and sent to the Putnam County jail on $15,000 cash bail or $30,000 bond.

Leave a Reply

The Current welcomes comments on its coverage and local issues. Submissions are selected by the editor to provide a variety of opinions and voices, and all are subject to editing for accuracy, clarity and length. We ask that writers remain civil and avoid personal attacks. Submissions must include your first and last name (no pseudonyms), as well as a valid email address (which will not be published). Please allow up to 24 hours for an approved submission to be posted. All online comments may also appear in print.