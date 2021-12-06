Pedestrian Killed in Beacon (Updated)

A Beacon woman died on Wednesday (Dec. 1) after being struck by a car turning from Main Street onto Teller Avenue, police said on Thursday.

The incident occurred at about 3:15 p.m., according to the Beacon Police Department. The woman, identified by her family as Carla Lindsay, 75, was treated at the scene by the Beacon Fire Department and taken by helicopter to Montefiore St. Luke’s Cornwall Hospital in Newburgh. She was later transferred to Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla, where she died.

A native of California, Lindsay is survived by her two children and six grandchildren. She was a Montessori and fiber arts teacher at the Homestead School in Glen Spey (Sullivan County) for nearly 30 years until her retirement in 2016.

Police said a preliminary investigation found that a westbound Jeep Wrangler was stopped for a red light on Main Street. Lindsay was standing on the corner of Main and Teller, headed east and waiting to cross. When the light turned green, she entered the crosswalk and the driver of the Jeep made a left turn onto Teller, striking her.

The police department said that neither impairment nor speed was a factor. It did not identify the pedestrian or the driver.