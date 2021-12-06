Pedestrian Killed in Beacon (Updated)

A Beacon woman died on Wednesday (Dec. 1) after being struck by a car turning from Main Street onto Teller Avenue, police said on Thursday.
The incident occurred at about 3:15 p.m., according to the Beacon Police Department. The woman, identified by her family as Carla Lindsay, 75, was treated at the scene by the Beacon Fire Department and taken by helicopter to Montefiore St. Luke’s Cornwall Hospital in Newburgh. She was later transferred to Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla, where she died.
A native of California, Lindsay is survived by her two children and six grandchildren. She was a Montessori and fiber arts teacher at the Homestead School in Glen Spey (Sullivan County) for nearly 30 years until her retirement in 2016.
Police said a preliminary investigation found that a westbound Jeep Wrangler was stopped for a red light on Main Street. Lindsay was standing on the corner of Main and Teller, headed east and waiting to cross. When the light turned green, she entered the crosswalk and the driver of the Jeep made a left turn onto Teller, striking her.
The police department said that neither impairment nor speed was a factor. It did not identify the pedestrian or the driver.
It’s very sad to read that someone was killed walking across the street. One possible solution that could help make the intersection safer has been implemented in other cities like in Rhinebeck (at the intersection of Market and Route 9), where they changed the traffic light to what is called a “exclusive pedestrian interval.”
It’s a type of traffic signal movement that temporary stops all vehicle traffic, thereby allowing pedestrians to cross safely without cars being allowed to turn into the intersection with a green light. This type of intersection has been implemented in cities where pedestrian traffic has increased. It is a nice feeling when crossing at the Rhinebeck intersection mentioned above, that when the cross signal says it safe to walk, all cars are stopped and it is really safe.
This type of intersection might not be the answer, but a traffic investigation should be done to see if implementing this change would help prevent more accidents.
In light of the recent fatal crash, the City of Beacon should move to install a leading pedestrian interval (LPI) at that intersection, as well as at other dangerous intersections throughout the city. By giving pedestrians a head start to cross before turning traffic, LPIs have been shown to reduce conflicts with vehicles by 60 percent, and can be implemented quickly and at minimal cost.
We should conceive of tragic incidents like this not as unavoidable accidents, but as something we can actively prevent through a mix of better design, technology and enforcement.
Installing LPIs will mean that cars have to wait a bit longer at intersections. But Main Street is the beating, people-oriented heart of our city, and if pedestrians can’t feel safe simply crossing the street there, where will they ever feel safe?