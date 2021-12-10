Cold Spring Aglow: In Tribute to…

As part of Cold Spring Aglow, which takes place today (Dec. 10) from 5 to 9 p.m., residents lit up Main Street with candles and tributes, some of which are shared here.
For Hudson House River Inn
In loving memory of Stephen Rutkowski
For Mark Trotiner, from Susan
Honoring Geraldine & Harry Fadde
To Monkey, from Liesel Vink
For Warner Rush, from Joseph Laurino
For Rozzy & Felix Panasci, from Eri Panasci
Grandma Kay Andersen, we love you – Hannah Salit
To Clara and Jack, from Wendy Sanderson
For Gloria Richardson, from Eliza Starbuck
For Sweet Harvest and Hudson River Healing and Wellness
Welcome to the world Anthony Stefan – we love you! – Sara O’Leary
In memory of Richie Stanulwich. Always the light of my life. Love, Kimmie
In loving memory of John Bishop; beloved husband, father and friend
For our much loved and dearly missed Grandad, from Heather Purvis
In honor of Dave Merandy, Marie Early, and Fran Murphy, for their service to the village – Jennifer Zwarich
To my grandmother, Paddy Stericker. We love and miss you dearly. – Julian Cornwell
For Sara Katz, keep shining, my friend. – Pamela Doan
Para mi abuelo, Victoriano, que nos ilumina desde arriba. – Teresa Lagerman
Jim Farnorotto, Joseph & Josephine Merando, Bobby Merando, Rich Lucchesi, George Tompkins – Fran Farnorotto
Merry Christmas in heaven, Mom & Dad. I so wish you could have been at Matthew’s wedding, but I know you were sending your love to us from above. Love, Angela Ghiozzi
Thank you Fareground, Beacon4BlackLives, and Binnacle Books for feeding our community through your Tiny Food Pantry! – Sara O’Leary
We honor our grandmother, Maxine Freiheit. We are grateful for her life of faith, love and service. Her loving grandchildren: Jeff, Heather, Scott and Kari Jo