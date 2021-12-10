Cold Spring Aglow: In Tribute to…

As part of Cold Spring Aglow, which takes place today (Dec. 10) from 5 to 9 p.m., residents lit up Main Street with candles and tributes, some of which are shared here.

For Hudson House River Inn

In loving memory of Stephen Rutkowski

For Mark Trotiner, from Susan

Honoring Geraldine & Harry Fadde

To Monkey, from Liesel Vink

For Warner Rush, from Joseph Laurino

For Rozzy & Felix Panasci, from Eri Panasci

Grandma Kay Andersen, we love you – Hannah Salit

​​To Clara and Jack, from Wendy Sanderson

For Gloria Richardson, from Eliza Starbuck

For Sweet Harvest and Hudson River Healing and Wellness

Welcome to the world Anthony Stefan – we love you! – Sara O’Leary

In memory of Richie Stanulwich. Always the light of my life. Love, Kimmie

In loving memory of John Bishop; beloved husband, father and friend

For our much loved and dearly missed Grandad, from Heather Purvis

In honor of Dave Merandy, Marie Early, and Fran Murphy, for their service to the village – Jennifer Zwarich

To my grandmother, Paddy Stericker. We love and miss you dearly. – Julian Cornwell

For Sara Katz, keep shining, my friend. – Pamela Doan

Para mi abuelo, Victoriano, que nos ilumina desde arriba. – Teresa Lagerman

Jim Farnorotto, Joseph & Josephine Merando, Bobby Merando, Rich Lucchesi, George Tompkins – Fran Farnorotto

Merry Christmas in heaven, Mom & Dad. I so wish you could have been at Matthew’s wedding, but I know you were sending your love to us from above. Love, Angela Ghiozzi

Thank you Fareground, Beacon4BlackLives, and Binnacle Books for feeding our community through your Tiny Food Pantry! – Sara O’Leary

We honor our grandmother, Maxine Freiheit. We are grateful for her life of faith, love and service. Her loving grandchildren: Jeff, Heather, Scott and Kari Jo