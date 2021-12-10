Varsity Roundup

Boys’ Basketball

The Beacon High School boys’ basketball team had a lopsided, 75-34, home win on Tuesday (Dec. 7) over Valley Central. After going 1–11 last season, it was just the second win for the team in two seasons.

“Sometimes you play down to an opponent, and we didn’t do that,” said Coach Scott Timpano. “We kept our foot on the pedal. We had all 12 players score. They need to see what winning feels like.”

Darien Gillins led the Bulldogs with 13 points, while Adrian Beato had 10 and Jason Komisar and Jack Antalek each added nine.

“Adrian Beato gave us some great minutes,” Timpano said. “We also got great defense from Gavin LaDue, and Jamel Sellers-Blackwell came up strong with five rebounds and two steals.”

The Bulldogs fell last week at Pine Bush, 61-53. Chase Green and Jack Philipbar each scored 13 points, Gillins had 12, Sellers-Blackwell had seven and Komisar had 11 rebounds.

Darien Gillins

Gavin LaDue

Jason Komisar

“We came back from 16 points down and got their lead down to two points in the fourth quarter, but then they hit two 3-pointers,” Timpano said. Nevertheless, “we saw some good things against a good team.”

Beacon (1-2) is scheduled to host Port Jervis on Wednesday (Dec. 15) at 6:30 p.m.

Haldane won its first game of the season on Dec. 2 behind 18 points from Matteo Cervone and 16 from Tristen Reid, edging Alexander Hamilton on the road, 67-64.

“It was an up-tempo, intense game,” said Coach Joe Virgadamo. “It was a loud crowd, a fun atmosphere, and the win gave the team some confidence.”

Soren Holmbo added 11 points, Ryan Irwin had 10 and Rob Viggiano finished with seven.

“Holmbo and Irwin were both impressive,” Virgadamo said. “The football guys came in late from their season, but they’re playing well.”

Two days later at Washingtonville, the Blue Devils came up short, 87-65. Cervone and Will Bradley each scored 25 points and Holmbo added nine.

Haldane was up by three points after the first quarter but Washingtonville pulled away. The closest the Blue Devils got in the second half was nine points. Washingtonville shot 58 percent from three-point range.

Haldane (1-1) is scheduled to host Marlboro for Senior Night today (Dec. 10) at 5:30 p.m. It has home games next week against Hastings on Tuesday (Dec. 14) and Briarcliff (Dec. 16) that start at 6:15 p.m.

Winter Track

In the 15-team, Section I Kickoff meet on Dec. 5 at The Armory Track & Field Center in New York City, Haldane’s Luke Parrella was fifth in the 1,000 meters in 2:58.37, a personal record. He also had a personal record in the 300 meters at 44.30.

Other top finishers for Haldane included Andriea Vasconcelos (fourth in the triple jump at 25-10), Eloise Pearsall (11th in the 1,500 meters in 5:46.74), Aleksander Noormae (26th in the 55 meters in 7.84) and Brendan Shannahan (31st in the 600 meters in 2:02.60).

“That was a good start to the season for our freshmen and sophomores,” said Coach AJ McConville.

Bowling

The Beacon boys’ and girls’ bowling teams each lost to Kingston, 7-0, on Tuesday (Dec. 7) following wins last week over Roosevelt. Against FDR, the Bulldogs were led by Daniel Gilleo and William Hockler, and the girls by Cadence Heeter and Vanessa Campanelli. The Bulldogs were scheduled to compete against FDR again on Thursday (Dec. 9), Saugerties on Dec. 14 and Goshen on Dec. 16.

Boys’ Swimming

The Beacon boys’ swim team (0-3-1) fell to Minisink Valley, 119-48, on Dec. 2; tied Lourdes, 79-79, on Monday (Dec. 6); and fell to Valley Central, 108-51, on Dec. 8.

Ronnie Anzovino won the 100 freestyle race against Minisink in 1:02.62 and Fionn Fehilly won the 500 freestyle in 7:08.85; the 400-meter freestyle relay team won in 4:32.77 against Lourdes.