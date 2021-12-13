Artist Next Door: James Murray

“We bought it for the river.”

That’s what James Murray says about the “wreck” he and his wife purchased 33 years ago in Fort Montgomery, that today, after a renovation that transformed it, houses materials for his sculptures.

“I have a tendency to scavenge, then disassemble, cut them up, then weld them back together,” he explains. His raw material comes mostly from demolition projects far and wide, or objects washed up on the banks of the Hudson.

“I am always on the hunt for materials, harvesting them as an urban archaeologist,” he says. “I find the pieces the contractors don’t want, some hit by lightning, or bees got to it, or a squirrel made a nest in it. I don’t like things that are neatly cut and cleaned. Instead I love things, for example, with curves from the original sawmills. I become a partner with the material and add to it.”

Murray, who has taught sculpture at the Garrison Art Center for 12 years, is himself a contractor — he owns Murray Craft Builders. “There’s always a due date,” he says. “I put art aside and focus on that due date. Through that side of things, I work with a lot of great designers. I’ve done a lot of unique interiors, published in lots of design magazines. I move art around a lot at my house and studio, because you forget to see it clearly. It’s how to see, or when to see.”

He’s also a 100-ton master for power and sail vessels courtesy of a Merchant Marine operator’s license. In that capacity, he brings boats back and forth from New York to Florida and the Antilles. He’s even operated a small ferry at Martha’s Vineyard.

“I’m a sailor, really,” Murray says with a smile. “Sailing and living on the river gives easy access to collecting an abundance of materials. I’ve been lucky to have art and work mix.”

That luck began with a “wonderful art teacher” in Brooklyn, where Murray grew up. “On his own time, he would take us to dig up clay and stones, and taught us stone carving; I painted back then, too. In addition, my father started me out wood carving as a young teenager, so I had good guidance and I was comfortable with hand tools. By the time I graduated, I knew I wanted to become a sculptor.”









As part of the first graduating class of the School of Visual Arts in Manhattan, Murray had the benefit of a welding shop. It was there that he discovered the work of sculptor David Smith. And one of his instructors was Don Nice, the late artist who was based in Garrison for many years. “He was a wonderful artist, and a kind man with loads of patience,” Murray recalls.

By the time he graduated, Murray had moved into an apartment on Great Jones Street in the East Village. “I became the young, go-to carpenter for artists,” he says. “I did things like building stretchers and flat files. Over the years I had three shops in the area.”

Murray bartered his skills to build his art collection. “Maybe a painter would pay me half and throw in a piece of art,” he says. “Art was everywhere; people like Rauschenberg were across the street. I also became a sculptor’s assistant to Paul von Ringelheim; he was my mentor.”

For his own work, Murray says, he would start with a sheet of steel and “shape it up. I was never good with sketchbooks. I sketch on my material with crayon or chalk. I don’t have a clear plan until I’m on the material; the material is my partner. The finish is important. If it’s a painted finish, I’ll build up layers of colors. Then I work backward, stripping, distressing, until I find the surface I want. Rust may be a part of it.”

It was former Garrison Art Center director Carinda Swann who approached Murray about teaching. He teaches in every season but summer, when he is busy on boats. The next session, for students at all levels, begins Jan. 8.

The classes, which take place at his studio and lawn, begin with him putting out a pile of different materials. “We look at it, and sure enough someone’s making something within a half-hour — it’s a hands-on, get-dirty class. If it’s a nice day, no wind, 32 degrees, I’m happy to work outside and so are the students.”