Mouths to Feed: Bar None

“Don’t you think the early 2000s seem so far away?”

This line, from Lorde’s new song, “Mood Ring,” has been stuck in my head for days, ever since my friend Stephen told me at a dinner party that “streamers” won’t consume history content that predates the turn of the millennium.

It’s like being sucked out to sea on a riptide, such news. The shore blurs, and suddenly history is indistinguishable from “history content.” Streamers aren’t party decorations — they’re people, and for them the year 2000 disappears over the crest of the horizon.

Experts agree that when you’re caught in a riptide, the best thing to do is stay calm, float and wait for the current to shift. But for many of us, including Stephen, an exceptional documentary filmmaker, such waiting feels treacherous.

Meanwhile, I’ve also been thinking lately about Euell Theophilus Gibbons, a curious little twig who drifted by on the tides of U.S. history during the (now irrelevant) previous century. Born in Texas in 1911, Gibbons was a forager and wild-foods advocate who once subsisted for three years on foods he found beachcombing in Hawaii. He later moved to Pennsylvania, wrote six successful books on foraged foods, and became, briefly, the spokesperson for Grape-Nuts cereal. His opening line in a 1974 Grape-Nuts TV ad, “Ever eat a pine tree?” catapulted him to that decade’s equivalent of viral-meme fame.

Though he’d been a conscientious objector, boat-builder, surveyor, teacher, author and wild-foods bon vivant, Gibbons suddenly became known primarily as the butt of late-night monologues and comedy routines. He didn’t care; he must have known how to float.

I was reminded of him during a recent walk in the woods with my son, Dosi. The forest floor all around us was layered with a remarkable variety of oak leaves and we soon found ourselves discussing acorns and acorn flour, and wondering whether other parts of the oak tree might also be edible.

Had I spent less of my life drifting about on glowing e-currents, I might know the answer to this question. As it is, I was stuck Googling oak trees and reminiscing about an era when “crunchy granola” was used as a personal insult for people who shunned neckties, authority and processed foods.

“Do you know the phrase ‘crunchy granola’?” I asked Dosi.

He said he’s heard of people being referred to as either “crunchy” or “granola,” but not both at once.

Yet despite what the epithet suggests, granola was not actually invented by the back-to-the-land hippies of the 1960s. It started as “granula,” a breakfast dish invented at a health spa here in New York state in 1863. The name was a reference to the granules of over-baked, crushed graham flour that comprised it. C.W. Post, a patient at the spa, evolved it into Grape-Nuts, whose success prompted Dr. John Kellogg to create a competing product, the oat-based “granola.”

Granola fell out of favor when cornflakes came on the scene, then re-emerged in the 1960s when the hippies began making it from scratch. Soon, corporations like General Mills and Quaker saw gold, and granola has grown steadily in popularity and market share ever since.

Dosi ranks among the 40 percent of Americans who feel that the main problem with granola and other cereals is that they’re not portable enough. Before noon, he’s an eat-on-the-go type of guy. It is for his sake that I’ve spent some portion of the 21st century foraging through cookbooks for a first-rate homemade granola bar. I think I’ve finally found it: a bar rich with oats, seeds and lore, if not with Gen-Z-consumable history content.

Dosi’s Granola Bars

You should start these bars at least 4 hours before baking, and up to a day ahead. You can substitute any moist dried fruit, such as apricots or cherries, for the dates.

1¾ cup rolled oats

1 teaspoon baking soda

¾ teaspoon salt

1 cup mixed seeds (I used equal parts sesame, flax, sunflower and pepitas)

2 medjool dates, finely chopped

¼ cup dark chocolate chips (optional)

¾ cup almond butter

3 tablespoons butter

¾ cup brown sugar

1 extra-large or jumbo egg

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

1. Butter a brownie pan and line the bottom with parchment, allowing the paper to drape up over two sides. In a medium bowl, combine the oats, baking soda, salt and seeds. Add the chopped dates and, using your fingers, separate and break up any clumps, so the date pieces are evenly dispersed and coated with dry ingredients. Mix in the chocolate chips, if using.

2. In the bowl of an electric mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, cream the almond butter, butter and brown sugar on medium speed until smooth and light, about 4 minutes. Add the egg and vanilla and mix until well-combined. Reduce the mixer to low speed and gradually sprinkle in the oat mixture, mixing until evenly incorporated.

3. Pat the mixture into the prepared pan, cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate for 4 hours or overnight; this allows the oats and seeds to hydrate.

4. Heat the oven to 350 degrees. Bake the bars 25 to 30 minutes, or until the top is golden-brown. Cool completely on a baking rack before slicing into bars.