Roots and Shoots: Encouraging Competition

I’ve been taking a class where the presenter, a landscape designer, talks about “exploiting the differences” as a strategy for helping desirable plants thrive and get a competitive edge over undesirable plants.

The idea is to know a lot of details about the plants in question and figure out how to give one a way to thrive over the other. It could be that your garden has more black-eyed Susan (Rudbeckia hirta) and you’d like the butterflyweed (Asclepias tuberosa) to spread out instead, because you love seeing monarch butterflies.

First you’ll want to learn as much as possible about the plants through observation and research. One difference to note is that black-eyed Susan has a biennial life cycle and butterflyweed has a perennial life cycle. (Important: Rudbeckia spp. includes annuals and perennial varieties and the common name “black-eyed Susan” doesn’t distinguish between them.)

Biennial plants complete their lives in the garden in two years. In the first year, the plant will only grow leaves. In Year 2, the plant will shoot up leaves, a stalk and a yellow, daisy-like flower with a dark center. After flowering, it will turn brown and the flower will look dry and drop seeds.

If undisturbed, many of those seeds will germinate and the cycle will begin again in Year 3. If the gardener wanted more plants, seeding them in Year 1 would be the way to get continual black-eyed Susan flowers in Year 3, and so on.

Is there a difference that can be exploited between perennials, which will return year after year unless something prevents them, and biennials? In this case, to get more butterflyweed, deadhead the black-eyed Susan to prevent it from going to seed. Or if you want some, but not as many plants as will grow from seed, leave a few seed heads to disperse. By simply cutting off the seed heads, black-eyed Susan could be controlled to a two-year cycle.

Butterflyweed, however, will need a second intervention in this strategy to help it spread and get a competitive edge over the black-eyed Susan.

Because it’s part of the native milkweed family, most people will be familiar with the feathery, white seed heads that come when the pods crack open. Light and airy, these seeds are designed to float on the wind. The seeds also need to be cold-stratified, meaning they have to be exposed to freezing temperatures during the winter to germinate in spring. These are not meant to sit in a packet all winter. Considering their dispersal method, it’s an efficient way for it to spread.

To encourage the butterflyweed, you’ll need to tuck those seeds onto the soil where you want them instead of letting them fly away. Try not to bury them, though. Small and delicate seeds will have difficulty germinating if covered with too much soil. Assuming the garden beds haven’t been cleared to bare soil, just let the butterflyweed seeds rest among the foliage while touching bare ground. Weather and nature will do the rest.

When it comes to low-effort ways to encourage certain plants, other factors to consider are bloom season, height, sunlight requirements and preferences for the warm (summer) or cool season (fall) when it comes to grasses. For example, spring-blooming plants that will die back in summer can be planted next to fall-blooming plants that will have their biggest growth spurt during the summer.

Some of our worst plant enemies like Japanese barberry, an invasive species, thrive and become so prolific because they have many competitive advantages in their home away from home. Barberry leaves emerge before the leaves of native foliage and they can shade the ground to prevent anything else from growing up around them. Their seeds are well protected and can last for up to seven years on the ground and germinate when an opportunity opens up. Their thorny branches protect them from being trampled, eaten, or used in any way by wildlife.

Since they didn’t co-evolve with our white-tailed deer, the main herbivores of the forest understory, they aren’t eaten. This would be a case where it is difficult to find a way to exploit a difference with a native species to find success.