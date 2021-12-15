Garrison Voters Approve Truck

Michael Turton By , Reporter |

Fire district will borrow for mini-pumper

Voters in the Garrison Fire District on Tuesday (Dec. 14), by 59-45 margin, said “yes” to a proposition to borrow up to $500,000 toward the purchase of a mini-pumper fire truck.

In addition, Nat Prentice was reelected to a five-year term as one of the district’s five commissioners, defeating challenger Kyle Irish, 87-17.

mini-pumper

This mini-pumper is similar to what the Garrison Fire Co. plans to purchase. (Photo provided)

With 1,760 eligible voters in the district, turnout was 5.9 percent. The polls were open for four hours, and there was no absentee balloting.

Commissioner David Brower said the district will use reserve funds for some of the coast and that it would not increase taxes. The new truck will not be delivered for more than a year, he said.

