New York Guard Members Promoted

Six residents of Highlands receive new ranks

Six Highlands residents have been promoted over the past year in the New York Army National Guard.

■ Sarah Kelly of Garrison, assigned to the Company E, 3rd Battalion, 126th Aviation, was promoted to specialist on Oct. 2.

■ Kyle Petty of Beacon, assigned to the Battery A, 1st Battalion, 258th Field Artillery, was promoted to corporal on April 23.

■Thomas Zichkogeithner of Cold Spring, assigned to the 727th Military Police Detachment (Law & Order), was promoted to corporal on April 18.

■Devin Torres of Beacon, assigned to the Company B, 101st Expeditionary Signal Battalion, was promoted to private 1st class on Feb. 12.

■ Celin Mora of Beacon, assigned to the Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 42nd Combat Aviation Brigade, was promoted to private 1st class on Jan. 15.

■ William Wassweiler of Beacon, assigned to the Company D, 152nd Brigade Engineer Battalion, was promoted to private 1st class on Dec. 16, 2020.