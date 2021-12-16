I captured a few warm moments during Cold Spring Aglow on Friday (Dec. 10) and Sunday and a Tinkergarten Lantern Walk for children ages 2 to 8 at the Desmond-Fish Library in Garrison on Saturday. Enjoy!
The Highlands Current (https://highlandscurrent.org/2021/12/16/holiday-cheer-over-a-philipstown-weekend/)
I captured a few warm moments during Cold Spring Aglow on Friday (Dec. 10) and Sunday and a Tinkergarten Lantern Walk for children ages 2 to 8 at the Desmond-Fish Library in Garrison on Saturday. Enjoy!
The Current is a nonprofit enterprise.
It has always been provided free to the community.
Members contribute 70% of our revenue.
Memberships start at $24 and come with benefits!
Please join us , or renew.