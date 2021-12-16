TikTok Challenge Concerns School Leaders

Social media message encourages violence

School officials around the country, including in Cold Spring, are reassuring parents after a much-shared message on the social media platform TikTok challenged students to threaten gun violence at their schools, promoting Friday (Dec. 17) as “National Shoot Up Your School Day.”

“We have been notified by the Putnam County Sheriff’s Department that TikTok has recently been flooded with videos and comments about the possibility of school violence on Dec. 17,” Haldane Superintendent Philip Benante wrote in a note to parents. “The Sheriff’s Department, along with local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies, are closely monitoring social media for potential threats to our area schools.”

He said no threats had been made against Haldane or any other nearby school, and that the Sheriff’s Department said it would have extra patrols in the area.