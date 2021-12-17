Cold Spring Business Owner Charged

Accused of ‘forcible touching’ of minor

A Cold Spring business owner has been charged with forcible touching and endangering the welfare of a child under 17 years old, both misdemeanors.

Michael Procopio, 60, who owns Cold Spring Pizza on Main Street, was arrested Nov. 19 by New York State Police troopers after a complaint. He was arraigned the same day in the Cold Spring Justice Court and made a second court appearance on Dec. 8, when the case was postponed to Jan. 12.

Each charge carries a maximum sentence of a year in jail and/or a $1,000 fine. The first is defined as touching, squeezing, grabbing or pinching the “intimate parts of another person.” The second occurs when a person “knowingly acts in a manner that is likely to harm the physical, mental or moral welfare of a child.”

Procopio’s attorney, Chris Maher, said on Tuesday (Dec. 14) that his client is “completely innocent” but declined further comment. The court clerk said the files related to the case have been sealed. The Putnam County district attorney’s office is prosecuting the case.