The Week Ahead

Edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected])
COMMUNITY
SAT 18
Palmera Holiday Pop-Up
COLD SPRING
11 a.m. – 6 p.m. Bijou Showcase
50 Main St.
Find handcrafted ornaments, Mexican textiles, clothing, artisanal gifts, accessories and housewares. Daily except Tuesdays through December.
SAT 18
Rummage Sale
COLD SPRING
1 – 5 p.m. St. Mary’s Church
1 Chestnut St.
This sale of gently used men’s and women’s clothing will benefit the church and Philipstown Fights Dirty.
SAT 18
Winter Wonderland
GARRISON
4 – 6 p.m. | 107 Glenclyffe
Philipstown Recreation Center
facebook.com/philipstownrecreation
This outdoor family event will include carnival games, crafts and karaoke caroling. Register online.
SUN 19
Holiday Small Gift Show
BEACON
Noon – 5 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-831-4988
howlandculturalcenter.org
In this annual show, artisan and handmade crafts, prints, jewelry, ceramics, candles and toys will be available for purchase.
STAGE & SCREEN
SAT 18
A Christmas Memory
BEACON
7 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-831-4988
howlandculturalcenter.org
Scott Ramsey will read Truman Capote’s memoir about his holiday traditions in rural Alabama. Cost: $15 ($20 door)
SUN 19
Czech & Slovak Fairy Tales Puppet Show
COLD SPRING
1 p.m. St. Mary’s Church
1 Chestnut St.
bit.ly/stmarys-marionette-show
Puppeteer, storyteller and author Vít Horejs will perform three folk stories during this one-man show with hand-carved marionettes. Registration required. Free
TALKS & TOURS
SAT 18
Holiday House Tours
GARRISON
10 & 11 a.m. & Noon. Boscobel
1601 Route 9D
845-265-3638 | boscobel.org
Take a tour of the historic mansion decorated as it would have been in the 19th century and stroll the decorated grounds. The house will be open from 2 – 4 p.m. for self-guided tours. Cost: $18 ($14 seniors, $9 ages 5 to 18, members and ages 5 and younger free)
SAT 18
Holiday Tours
BEACON
1 & 2 & 3 p.m. Mount Gulian
145 Sterling St. | mountgulian.org
Tour the historic home and grounds lit by the glow of candles. Also SUN 19. Cost: $10 ($8 seniors, $5 ages 6 to 18; members and under age 6 free)
SAT 18
Twilight Tours
GARRISON
4 – 7:30 p.m. Boscobel | 1601 Route 9D
845-265-3638 | boscobel.org
Take a candlelit tour of the mansion decorated as it would have been in the 19th century and stroll the decorated grounds. Cost: $25 ($15 ages 5 to 18, members $20/$12, ages 5 and younger free)
SUN 19
Beacon’s Memory Keeper
BEACON
9 a.m. – Noon. Bob’s Corner Store
790 Wolcott Ave.
beaconhistorical.org
The editor of a book of collected works of the late Beacon historian Robert Murphy will sign copies.
KIDS & FAMILY
SAT 18
Santa Claus Visit
GARRISON
10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Boscobel
1601 Route 9D | 845-265-3638
boscobel.org
Santa will visit with children outdoors in the Orangery. Storyteller Jonathan Kruk will perform at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Cost: $12 ($10 seniors, $6 ages 5 to 18; members, health care workers, ages 5 and younger free)
TUES 21
Holiday Slime
COLD SPRING
3:30 p.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
For students in kindergarten through fifth grade. Registration required.
MUSIC
SAT 18
Handel’s Messiah
POUGHKEEPSIE
2 p.m. Bardavon | 35 Market St.
845-473-2072 | bardavon.org
Guest conductor Christine Howlett will lead the Hudson Valley Philharmonic with soloists Amy Justman, Emily Lipschutz, Morgan Mastrangelo and Kenneth Overton. Cost: $25 ($20 members and seniors, $12 ages 12 and younger)
SAT 18
A Very Slambovian Christmas
BEACON
8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The Slambovian Circus of Dreams will perform its energetic holiday show.
Cost: $35 ($40 door)
SAT 18
A Very Merry Country Christmas
PEEKSKILL
8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039
paramounthudsonvalley.com
Jessica Lynn’s annual holiday show will feature dancers, marching bands, Santa and choirs performing holiday songs. Cost: $25 and $35
SAT 18
Max Mayer
BEACON
8 – 11 p.m. Reserva Wine Bar
173 Main St. | reservabeacon.com
Mayer will perform blues and melodies from the classic American songbook.
SAT 18
Mimi Sun Longo and MSL
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Quinn’s | 330 Main St.
facebook.com/QuinnsBeacon
The singer-songwriter and her band will celebrate the release of Fated/Faded with two sets accompanied by visuals created by the Beacon AV Lab. Cost: $10
SUN 19
The Costello’s Christmas Show
BEACON
5:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
Lynn and Bob Costello will be joined by Scott Ramsey, Dimitri Archip and Chihoe Hahn for their annual holiday show. Cost: $15 ($20 door)
SUN 19
Holiday Hoot at Cafe Sizzle
BEACON
6 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-831-4988
howlandculturalcenter.org
Goldee Greene and The Shades will lead this cabaret-style show celebrating yuletide along with the Luvbugs, Sizzling X-tremes and Kiki and Willa’s Kwanzaa Korner. Pianist Lucy Galliher will play for the singalong finale. Cost: $17.50 ($20 door)
MON 20
Jazz Night
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Quinn’s | 330 Main St.
facebook.com/QuinnsBeacon
Guitarist Nate Radley will celebrate the release of his latest album, Puzzle People, with Jay Anderson (bass) and Adam Nussbaum (drums). Cost: $15
THURS 23
Holiday Dance Jam
BEACON
7 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
Beacon Dance Beat plays a wide array of dance music, mostly from the 1960s to present with emphasis on soul, R&B, funk and all Latin rhythmic styles. DJ Rhoda Averbach and DJ Al Brandonisi will welcome requests. Cost: $10
SUN 26
Open Mic Finals
BEACON
5 p.m. Towne Crier
379 Main St. | 845-855-1300
townecrier.com
In this invitational round, the best performers of the series will compete.
Cost: $8 (members free)
CIVIC
MON 20
City Council
BEACON
7 p.m. City Hall | 1 Municipal Plaza
845-838-5011 | beaconny.gov
MON 20
Short-Term Rentals Public Hearing
NELSONVILLE
7 p.m. Village Hall
258 Main St. | 845-265-2500
nelsonvilleny.gov
MON 20
Village Board
NELSONVILLE
7:30 p.m. Village Hall
258 Main St. | 845-265-2500
nelsonvilleny.gov
TUES 21
School Board
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Haldane
15 Craigside Drive | 845-265-9254
haldaneschool.org