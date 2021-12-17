The Week Ahead

Edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected])

For a complete listing of events, see highlandscurrent.org/calendar.

COMMUNITY

SAT 18

Palmera Holiday Pop-Up

COLD SPRING

11 a.m. – 6 p.m. Bijou Showcase

50 Main St.

Find handcrafted ornaments, Mexican textiles, clothing, artisanal gifts, accessories and housewares. Daily except Tuesdays through December.

SAT 18

Rummage Sale

COLD SPRING

1 – 5 p.m. St. Mary’s Church

1 Chestnut St.

This sale of gently used men’s and women’s clothing will benefit the church and Philipstown Fights Dirty.

SAT 18

Winter Wonderland

GARRISON

4 – 6 p.m. | 107 Glenclyffe

Philipstown Recreation Center

facebook.com/philipstownrecreation

This outdoor family event will include carnival games, crafts and karaoke caroling. Register online.

SUN 19

Holiday Small Gift Show

BEACON

Noon – 5 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-831-4988

howlandculturalcenter.org

In this annual show, artisan and handmade crafts, prints, jewelry, ceramics, candles and toys will be available for purchase.

STAGE & SCREEN

SAT 18

A Christmas Memory

BEACON

7 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-831-4988

howlandculturalcenter.org

Scott Ramsey will read Truman Capote’s memoir about his holiday traditions in rural Alabama. Cost: $15 ($20 door)

SUN 19

Czech & Slovak Fairy Tales Puppet Show

COLD SPRING

1 p.m. St. Mary’s Church

1 Chestnut St.

bit.ly/stmarys-marionette-show

Puppeteer, storyteller and author Vít Horejs will perform three folk stories during this one-man show with hand-carved marionettes. Registration required. Free

TALKS & TOURS

SAT 18

Holiday House Tours

GARRISON

10 & 11 a.m. & Noon. Boscobel

1601 Route 9D

845-265-3638 | boscobel.org

Take a tour of the historic mansion decorated as it would have been in the 19th century and stroll the decorated grounds. The house will be open from 2 – 4 p.m. for self-guided tours. Cost: $18 ($14 seniors, $9 ages 5 to 18, members and ages 5 and younger free)

SAT 18

Holiday Tours

BEACON

1 & 2 & 3 p.m. Mount Gulian

145 Sterling St. | mountgulian.org

Tour the historic home and grounds lit by the glow of candles. Also SUN 19. Cost: $10 ($8 seniors, $5 ages 6 to 18; members and under age 6 free)

SAT 18

Twilight Tours

GARRISON

4 – 7:30 p.m. Boscobel | 1601 Route 9D

845-265-3638 | boscobel.org

Take a candlelit tour of the mansion decorated as it would have been in the 19th century and stroll the decorated grounds. Cost: $25 ($15 ages 5 to 18, members $20/$12, ages 5 and younger free)

SUN 19

Beacon’s Memory Keeper

BEACON

9 a.m. – Noon. Bob’s Corner Store

790 Wolcott Ave.

beaconhistorical.org

The editor of a book of collected works of the late Beacon historian Robert Murphy will sign copies.

KIDS & FAMILY

SAT 18

Santa Claus Visit

GARRISON

10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Boscobel

1601 Route 9D | 845-265-3638

boscobel.org

Santa will visit with children outdoors in the Orangery. Storyteller Jonathan Kruk will perform at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Cost: $12 ($10 seniors, $6 ages 5 to 18; members, health care workers, ages 5 and younger free)

TUES 21

Holiday Slime

COLD SPRING

3:30 p.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

For students in kindergarten through fifth grade. Registration required.

MUSIC

SAT 18

Handel’s Messiah

POUGHKEEPSIE

2 p.m. Bardavon | 35 Market St.

845-473-2072 | bardavon.org

Guest conductor Christine Howlett will lead the Hudson Valley Philharmonic with soloists Amy Justman, Emily Lipschutz, Morgan Mastrangelo and Kenneth Overton. Cost: $25 ($20 members and seniors, $12 ages 12 and younger)

SAT 18

A Very Slambovian Christmas

BEACON

8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The Slambovian Circus of Dreams will perform its energetic holiday show.

Cost: $35 ($40 door)







SAT 18

A Very Merry Country Christmas

PEEKSKILL

8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039

paramounthudsonvalley.com

Jessica Lynn’s annual holiday show will feature dancers, marching bands, Santa and choirs performing holiday songs. Cost: $25 and $35

SAT 18

Max Mayer

BEACON

8 – 11 p.m. Reserva Wine Bar

173 Main St. | reservabeacon.com

Mayer will perform blues and melodies from the classic American songbook.

SAT 18

Mimi Sun Longo and MSL

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Quinn’s | 330 Main St.

facebook.com/QuinnsBeacon

The singer-songwriter and her band will celebrate the release of Fated/Faded with two sets accompanied by visuals created by the Beacon AV Lab. Cost: $10

SUN 19

The Costello’s Christmas Show

BEACON

5:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

Lynn and Bob Costello will be joined by Scott Ramsey, Dimitri Archip and Chihoe Hahn for their annual holiday show. Cost: $15 ($20 door)

SUN 19

Holiday Hoot at Cafe Sizzle

BEACON

6 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-831-4988

howlandculturalcenter.org

Goldee Greene and The Shades will lead this cabaret-style show celebrating yuletide along with the Luvbugs, Sizzling X-tremes and Kiki and Willa’s Kwanzaa Korner. Pianist Lucy Galliher will play for the singalong finale. Cost: $17.50 ($20 door)

MON 20

Jazz Night

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Quinn’s | 330 Main St.

facebook.com/QuinnsBeacon

Guitarist Nate Radley will celebrate the release of his latest album, Puzzle People, with Jay Anderson (bass) and Adam Nussbaum (drums). Cost: $15

THURS 23

Holiday Dance Jam

BEACON

7 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

Beacon Dance Beat plays a wide array of dance music, mostly from the 1960s to present with emphasis on soul, R&B, funk and all Latin rhythmic styles. DJ Rhoda Averbach and DJ Al Brandonisi will welcome requests. Cost: $10

SUN 26

Open Mic Finals

BEACON

5 p.m. Towne Crier

379 Main St. | 845-855-1300

townecrier.com

In this invitational round, the best performers of the series will compete.

Cost: $8 (members free)

CIVIC

MON 20

City Council

BEACON

7 p.m. City Hall | 1 Municipal Plaza

845-838-5011 | beaconny.gov

MON 20

Short-Term Rentals Public Hearing

NELSONVILLE

7 p.m. Village Hall

258 Main St. | 845-265-2500

nelsonvilleny.gov

MON 20

Village Board

NELSONVILLE

7:30 p.m. Village Hall

258 Main St. | 845-265-2500

nelsonvilleny.gov

TUES 21

School Board

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Haldane

15 Craigside Drive | 845-265-9254

haldaneschool.org